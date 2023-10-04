How to spend some time with someone on the villainous side in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s “Enchanted Adventure” update introduced the spooky Haunted Holiday Star Path packed with festive rewards that can be obtained after completing specific tasks.

One of the tasks you’ll need to complete to progress the Star Path and unlock new tasks is to spend some time with someone on the villainous side. Most of the tasks you are asked to tackle are very specific and can only be completed in one way, so you might be unsure what you need to do to successfully complete this undertaking.

How to complete the spend some time with someone on the villainous side task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To accomplish the spend some time with someone on the villainous side Haunted Holiday Star Path duty, you will need to hang out with a Disney villain for 30 minutes. You can choose any of the iconic villains residing in the valley, which includes Ursula, Mother Gothel, and Scar.

To hang out with one of the three, simply find them around the valley and interact with them to then select the “Let’s hang out!” option. You will be able to find all three characters roaming around the valley, dining at Chez Remy, shopping at Scrooge McDuck’s, or hanging out at their house unless they are inaccessible because they are sleeping.

You can only hang out with Ursula when she’s in her Vanessa form. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ursula can only be invited to hang out when she is in her Vanessa Dream Style, so you’ll need to obtain Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle if you are hoping to spend time with her.

Once you ask one of the three characters to hang out, your progress toward completing this goal will steadily go up until it reaches 30 minutes. You can just stand around and wait or set off to take care of the valley with one of the villains at your side since the time will count regardless of what you choose to do as long as one of the villains is hanging out with you.

A great way to spend the 30 minutes is doing whatever role you have assigned to the Disney villain you choose since they will grant you extra rewards for doing so.

After 30 minutes have passed, you will then finish the spend some time with someone on the villainous side task and receive 10 lollipop tokens to spend on the Haunted Holiday Star Path. There are tons of great rewards available for you for just 10 tokens, but I’d recommend saving for the larger assets like the Trick-or-Treat Stitch Dream Style and Skellington’s Hill if you haven’t gotten them yet.

