How to make the Brilliant Blue Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the arrival of the new Pride of the Valley update in Disney Dreamlight Valley comes a bunch of new and exciting content, such as the addition of secret items, one of them being the Brilliant Blue Potion.

For a while, it was a bit of a mystery as to how exactly players should go about crafting this elusive potion. Not anymore, however, as we have elaborated on exactly how you can make the Brilliant Blue Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley in the rest of our guide down below.

What are the ingredients needed to make the Brilliant Blue Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The toughest part about making the Brilliant Blue Potion is gathering its elusive ingredients. This quest item requires five different strange blue items to create it:

Blue Potato x1 Blue Shell x1 Blue Starfish x1 Blue Book x1 Blue Gem x1

An important point to note is that you need to gather the items in the order listed above and keep them in your inventory as you go. Failure to do this will make it impossible to grab further items as you will be stopped in your tracks by invisible walls.

Where to find all the blue items for the Brilliant Blue Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blue Potato

The Blue Potato is the easiest ingredient to find among the five. You can find it in Ursula’s house, right beside her shell throne on the floor.

Blue Shell

To find the Blue Shell, you will need to walk to Moana’s Realm. Walk slightly right from the warp point until you come across a section of sand with a blue seashell on it. Walk into the ocean from there to walk on water. Make your way through the invisible maze here to reach the Blue Shell.

Make your way forward, then to the right as you make your way behind the rocks right in front of you lying on the sand on a small island ahead.

Blue Starfish

The Blue Starfish can be found in Ariel’s Realm. To access the area, you will have to use the raft found on Dazzle Beach, using it to reach Ariel’s Realm. Once you’ve reached her island with the raft, make your way to the left until you reach the tip of the shore. Keep walking forward to walk on water.

Similar to Moana’s Realm, you should find invisible walls here as well. Start by moving forward, and once you hit a wall, head to the left. After hitting another wall, make your way to the right and onto the tiny patch of sand right next to the cliff wall right in front of you to find the Blue Starfish lying on a small, secluded area of the beach.

Blue Book

For the Blue Book, you will have to make your way back to Dazzle Beach to then enter Mystical Cave. Once inside, head towards the bottom of the cave to reach the Blue Book, found right beside the tiny pond there to the left. Simply walk to the rocks to get across the water and collect the Blue Book on the other side.

Blue Gem

To acquire the last item, the Blue Gem, you will need to make your way to Vitalys Mine by navigating through the cliffside in the Sunlit Plateau. Once you’ve gotten inside, turn left and walk ahead before taking a right. Keep walking and you will reach a minecart filled with boulders.

Continue forward to eventually reach a minecart rail crossroads, where you will want to take the path straight ahead of you. Keep walking, past the bright pink mushrooms, and then take the first right you see. You will come across a broken, hanging minecart rail at a dead end. Look to your left to notice a big thorn. Walk over it and grab the Blue Gem found there.

How to craft the Brilliant Blue Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that you have all five blue items with you, you will need to backtrack a little until you reach those bright pink mushrooms from earlier. From here, head to the right and keep walking forward until you reach two minecarts and a tiny pond to the right.

Interact with the glowing spot in the pond to place all five blue items into the five slots that appear, subsequently manifesting a Blue Potion on the ground.