How to make Sugar Free Fruit Muffins in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sugar-Free Fruit Muffins, a two-star meal added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion, can be a little tricky to make because of one of the ingredients.

Despite their similar names, this Disney Dreamlight Valley meal differs from the Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffins, a four-star meal also added in this expansion. So, making Sugar-Free Fruit Muffins can be a confusing endeavor.

How to make Sugar Free Fruit Muffins in Dreamlight Valley

An easy recipe to mess up. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

To make Sugar-Free Fruit Muffins in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need one Wheat and one of “Any Fruit.“ Although the cookbook suggests you can use any fruit you have on hand, there are a few wrong choices: If you use Bananas or Blueberries, you’ll make either Sugar-Free Banana Muffins or Sugar-Free Blueberry Muffins instead of Sugar-Free Fruit Muffins, which is why this recipe is a little confusing.

So, if you own the A Rift in Time expansion, you can make Sugar-Free Fruit Muffins using Wheat and any Fruit from the following locations:

Wheat: Purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow in the Valley

Purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow in the Valley Any Fruit: You can use any fruit such as Apples (Plaza and the Forgotten Lands), Cactoberries (Oasis and Borderlands), Raspberries (Plaza and Peaceful Meadow), or Cosmic Figs (Ancient’s Landing). It doesn’t really matter which fruit you use, as long as it’s not Blueberries or Bananas.

When you have both ingredients, cook the Sugar-Free Fruit Muffins at any Dreamlight Valley or Eternity Isle realm’s cooking station with one Coal.

DLC only for this one: You must own the A Rift in Time expansion to make this slightly confusing recipe, even if you only use ingredients found in the base game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Sugar-Free Fruit Muffin stats

There are quite a few sugar-free recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The Sugar-Free Fruit Muffin has a low return, meaning if you eat it, you’ll only regain around 117 Energy, and if you sell it, you’ll only get around 13 Star Coins. Unless you need this meal to complete the Eternity Isle meal collection, it’s not worth the time or resources as there are more valuable recipes that are just as easy and low effort to make with higher returns, and this includes some five-star recipes.

That said, if you need to complete the Dessert section of your Eternity Isle meals, this is everything you need to know about making Sugar-Free Fruit Muffins in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

