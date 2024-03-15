How to make Sugar Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the launch of the A Rift in Time expansion in Disney Dreamlight Valley, new recipes were added, including the Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin, a four-star dessert requiring only four ingredients.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make the Sugar Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make the Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin

You can use any fruit to make the Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffins. Images via Gameloft

The Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires only the following four ingredients: Wheat, Agave, and two of any Fruit.

Tip: It’s important to note that there is also a similar recipe called the Sugar Free Fruit Muffin, a two-star dessert. These two recipes share similarities, but they are separate recipes.

You can find the ingredients for the Sugar-Free Fruit Explosion Muffin in the following locations:

Wheat : This can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome of Dreamlight Valley.

: This can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome of Dreamlight Valley. Agave : This grows wild in the Plains, Borderlands, Wastes, and Dune areas of the Glittering Dunes biomes.

: This grows wild in the Plains, Borderlands, Wastes, and Dune areas of the Glittering Dunes biomes. Any Fruit: For this recipe, you can use two any fruit, such as raspberries, gooseberries, or even strawberries. These can be harvested from your fruit trees and bushes across Eternity Isle and Dreamlight Valley.

If you don’t own the A Rift in Time expansion you can’t make this recipe as it requires Agave, which can only be found in the Eternity Isle in this expansion.

Once you have all the ingredients, add them to a cooking pot at any cooking station across the Eternity Isle or Dreamlight Valley, and start cooking using one coal. Then, you can give this to a Villager if it’s their favorite gift for that day, eat it for Energy (you’ll get around 354 Energy), or sell it for around 66 Star Coins.

If you’re looking for a sweet and fluffy four-star treat to keep on hand, this is everything you need to know about how to make the Sugar Free Fruit Explosion Muffins in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

