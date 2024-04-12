How to make Meringue Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s cooking station is your playground to experiment and come up with all kinds of sweet desserts like the Meringue Pie.

It’s hard to describe Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s gameplay as anything but a race to unlock all your favorite Disney characters and keep them happy and well-fed. As they sit to enjoy their meal at the Restaurant, you’re tasked with being their waiter and chef—all under Chez Remy‘s supervision. If you need to make a Meringue Pie for one of the restaurant’s customers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, this guide is for you.

Meringue Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Looks delicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you need to make Meringue Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

One Lemon : Pluck from wild trees in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor.

: Pluck from wild trees in the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. One Wheat : Snag from the Goofy Stall in the Peaceful Meadow or harvest fresh from WALL-E’s garden.

: Snag from the Goofy Stall in the Peaceful Meadow or harvest fresh from WALL-E’s garden. One carton of Eggs: Scoop up from the Chez Remy pantry for 220 Star Coins.

Scoop up from the Chez Remy pantry for 220 Star Coins. One stick of Butter: Grab from the Chez Remy pantry for 190 Star Coins.

Once you gather all the ingredients and toss them into a cooking pot like the one you can find at Chez Remy’s restaurant. Toss one coal, select “Start Cooking,” and let the magic happen.

Meringue Pie is a four-star meal ready to tantalize your taste buds and replenish your energy reserves. Though you can sell it for 667 Star Coins, I recommend consuming it to restore over 2,000 stamina points instead.

