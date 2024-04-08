Category:
Disney

How to make Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cheese is one of the greatest pleasures in life, but I'm not sure this Cod would agree.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 08:21 am
Crispy Cod looking freshly baked and cheesy
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley seems determined to make us drool over its recipes, like this Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod. I mean, I see no reason to describe it as crispy otherwise.

Recommended Videos

If you’re dead-set on unlocking and making all the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will inevitably run into Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod. One look at the name and I’m sure a few ingredients come to mind, but DDV is known for misleading recipe names. What’s a “My Hero” Cookie, anyway? In this guide, I’ll show you how to cook Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy cheering for Crispy Cod
Don’t ask where the asparagus came from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need Cod, Wheat, and Cheese to make Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s how you can get each ingredient in the game:

  • One Cod: Caught on Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, Forgotten Lands, The Docks, and The Overlook. Look for any ripple color.
  • One Wheat: Grown from Wheat Seeds, which you can purchase from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow for three Star Coins. It takes one minute to grow.
  • One Cheese: Purchased from Remy’s pantry for 180 Star Coins.

Once you have all these ingredients in your pockets, head to the nearest Cooking Station and place one Coal on it to make Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod is a three-star entrée meal you can sell for 303 Star Coins or consume to get 840 stamina points. With just three ingredients, you can get a pretty solid meal and recover some of your stamina to keep gliding as you explore the Valley or Eternity Isle.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Freshly made Beignets DDV
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How to make Shad Ceviche in Disney Dreamlight Valley
remy with shad ceviche DDV
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Shad Ceviche in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Freshly made Beignets DDV
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 8, 2024
Read Article How to make Shad Ceviche in Disney Dreamlight Valley
remy with shad ceviche DDV
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Shad Ceviche in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Some of the premium shop items in action including the Icy Wings, Merlin and Elsa's Dream Styles, and the Zero Fox Companion.
Category: Disney
Disney
Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items this week
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 3, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?