How to make Ariel’s Crafting Table in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ariel is one of the many star characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley you can befriend, get to know, and help reclaim their home in the Valley. And during one of Ariel’s quests, you’ll be tasked with crafting Ariel’s Crafting Station.

It’s a beautiful aquamarine and gold crafting station studded with scallops and seashells. And as lovely as it sounds, it can be pretty challenging to make. Or, more accurately, finding the materials is the hard part.

How to make Ariel’s Crafting Station in Disney Dreamlight Valley

During Ariel’s level seven friendship quest, Thingamabobs, Gadgets, and Gizmos, you will need to craft Ariel’s Crafting Station.

To do so, you’ll need these materials:

40 Sand

10 Scallop

Three Aquamarine

10 Gold Ingot

20 Hardwood

These materials aren’t easy to get, but you can get them quickly if you know where to go.

How to get Sand in Disney Dreamlight Valley

By mining one small coral, you can get three Sand. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

Sand can be obtained in various ways, including digging at the Dazzle Beach beach. You can also find it for sale some days at Kristoff’s store in the Meadow. You can use your pick axe to break the coral at Dazzle Beach to get Sand.

How to get Scallops in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scallops are among the most accessible materials, as you’ll notice them scattered along the sand at Dazzle Beach. So, gathering them is easy. They’re helpful to have on hand as they’re essential for the four-star recipe, Creamy Garlic Scallops.

How to get Aquamarine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Like all gems, Aquamarine can be mined from rock spots using your pick axe. However, to get Aquamarine, you must mine the rock spots at Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor.

How to get Gold Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gold Ingots are one of the most complex materials for this crafting recipe because it’s a refined material, meaning you’ll need to collect Gold Nuggets and Coal first, and then you can craft Gold Ingots.

Specifically, you’ll need five Gold Nuggets for every Gold Ingot, which can be mined using your pick axe from the rock nodes within the Sunlit Plateau, the Vitalys Mine, The Forgotten Lands, and the Frosted Heights. To create Ariels’ Crafting Station, you’ll need 50 Gold Nuggets and 10 Coal to craft the 10 Gold Ingots. Once you have items, go to a crafting station, find the recipe for Gold Ingots, and craft ten of them.

How to get Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hardwood is a material you can forage in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s easy to find, and you can get them near the trees in the Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau, and Frosted Heights.

Crafting Ariel’s Crafting Station

To craft Ariel’s Crafting Station, go to one of the crafting stations in the Valley and follow these easy steps:

Select Ariel’s Crafting Station from the Craftable Items menu. It will have the quest icon on the crafting recipe card. Once you have all the materials, press “Make.”

That’s it! It’s now a furniture item you can give Ariel and finish her quest.

Can I craft Ariel’s Crafting Station after I finish this quest?

Once you’ve finished Ariel’s level seven friendship quest, you won’t be able to craft Ariel’s Crafting Station. So, if you do want one for yourself, make sure to grab double the materials and craft two of Ariel’s Crafting Stations. That way, you can give Ariel one and have the other—which is what I did, and I do not regret it. It jazzes up my house and also Ariel’s.

Ariel’s Crafting Table is time-consuming, but it looks magical. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.

It’s a little laborious, but completing quests and leveling your friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley is essential—and fun.

