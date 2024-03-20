How to make Arepas Con Queso in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can never go wrong with arepas, and you can now make Arepas Con Queso in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s simple to do and only requires a few ingredients. However, not everyone will be able to make it.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Arepas Con Queso in Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Arepas Con Queso in Dreamlight Valley, explained

You can buy dairy products, peanuts, and slush ice from Chez Remy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Arepas Con Queso in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you only need three ingredients: Corn, Cheese, and Agave. You can find each of these ingredients in the following locations:

Corn : You can purchase corn from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach in the Valley.

: You can purchase corn from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach in the Valley. Cheese: Once reopened, you can buy cheese for 180 Star Coins from the store in Remy’s restaurant, Chez Remy.

Once reopened, you can buy cheese for 180 Star Coins from the store in Remy’s restaurant, Chez Remy. Agave: You can find this growing wild in the four areas of the Glittering Dunes biome on the Eternity Isle.

Once you’ve purchased and found all three ingredients, head to a cooking station, throw the ingredients into the cooking pot, and start cooking. And, remember, you do need one coal to cook. As soon as it’s done, you’ll have a Madrigal family-favorite recipe you can make any time you like.

Tip: As Agave can only be found on the Eternity Isle, you can only make this recipe if you have the A Rift in Time expansion. So, if you don’t have the A Rift in Time Expansion, you won’t be able to get Agave and make this recipe.



If you have the A Rift in Time expansion, you only need to unlock the Glittering Dunes for 2,000, which you’ll do during Jafar’s The Wanderer of the Dunes quest.

As you need to purchase many of these ingredients, especially cheese, it’s not worth selling the Arepas Con Queso, even if you’ll get around 310 Star Coins. But because it’s so costly to make, it also provides a lot of Energy for a three-star recipe—around 770.

So, if you want to make this three-star appetizer, this is everything you need to know about making Arepas Con Queso in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

