How to make a Basil Berry Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With each update and expansion, Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s cookbook grows larger. I, for one, am glad to have Remy as my sidekick, or else I’d completely forget how to make a hard-boiled egg.

Cooking is one of the most fun yet perplexing activities in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Where else would you expect a Fruit Salad to emerge from a single peanut and a coal bar? Love it or hate it, you have to make amends with the cooking feature if you want to progress through the game and keep your energy bar filled to the brim. In this guide, I’ll show you how to prepare Basil Berry Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Basil Berry Salad recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make a Basil Berry Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need one Blueberry, one Basil, and one Strawberry. Here’s how you can get each ingredient:

Blueberry : Found growing in bushes at Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor.

: Found growing in bushes at Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor. Basil : Found growing on the ground at the Peaceful Meadow.

: Found growing on the ground at the Peaceful Meadow. Strawberry: Found growing in bushes at The Docks, The Courtyard, The Overlook, and The Ruins.

Gather the necessary ingredients, then hit the cooking station. Toss everything into the pot and kickstart the process with a single coal. If you need extra coal, mine some ore veins until a coal drops.

Once the Basil Berry Salad is ready, you can either cash it in for 142 Star Coins or get a 1355 energy boost upon consumption. Remember, this recipe is only available in the Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time expansion.

