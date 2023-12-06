How to unlock Bulk Cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking is an essential activity you’ve got to master if you want to stay energetic in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While fresh food sounds great, you’ll often find the idea of cooking multiple meals time-saving, which might make you wonder if bulk cooking is a thing in the game.

Worry not, as I’ve got just the information you’re looking for in this guide: here’s how you can unlock bulk cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Is bulk cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley possible?

The short answer is yes and no. You can cook more than one meal at a time in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but there’s a catch.

It’s a magical valley, but you’ve still gotta make food in small batches only. Image via Gameloft

Before the release of the game’s latest update, the Pumpkin King Returns, on Dec. 5, players didn’t have the privilege of bulk cooking in the game. In fact, the ability to cook multiple meals at once was one of the most-requested features, with players realizing how inconvenient it is to cook a recipe one by one, especially if they wanted to sell meals or store some food for on-the-go consumption.

The Pumpkin King Returns update somehow eliminates this flaw in Disney Dreamlight Valley by adding something called a Pixelized Cooking Flame, which doubles the output of the next few meals you cook using it.

Unfortunately, it isn’t exactly bulk cooking the way players wanted it. Instead of one meal, with Pixelized Cooking Flame, you get two. You still can’t cook five hard-boiled eggs at once, even if you have the ingredients for it, but it’s definitely better than nothing. Also, bulk cooking can make things a bit too automated in Dreamlight Valley, thus taking away a chunk of the fun.

How to bulk cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley with the all-new Pixelized Cooking Flame?

To unlock bulk cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have to unlock Multiplayer first. With the Pumpkin King Returns update, you can now collect something called Pixel Shards when you visit your friend’s Valley, courtesy of the new Multiplayer feature. You’ll need these shards to bulk cook in the game.

Pixel Shards are crystalized clumps of “online energy” that can be used to craft the Pixelized Cooking Flame, available in normal and Superior kinds. The Superior Pixelized Cooking Flame lets you double the output of the next 12 meals you cook, while its normal version lets you do the same for the next five meals only.

With the Pixelized Cooking Flame activated you can use your stove to cook any meal you want and double the number of meals you get without any extra effort.