How to harvest an iron-rich leafy green in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To earn the many rewards the Haunted Holiday Star Path has available for you in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to complete important tasks around the village like fishing, cooking, and gardening.

One such duty you’ll be tasked with fairly late into the Star Path is to “harvest this iron-rich leafy green,” but you likely won’t know which green ingredient the “this” in the task is referring to since there are many to choose from. This task is super easy to get done once you know what is being asked of you, however, and will get you closer to whichever reward you’re saving for.

Here’s how you can go about harvesting an iron-rich leafy green in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete the harvest this iron-rich leafy green duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To finish the harvest this iron-rich leafy green Haunted Holiday Star Path task, you need to harvest 50 Spinach. This can be Spinach you previously had planted around your valley or fresh Spinach you plant specifically for this task; all that matters is that you harvest a total of 50.

Spinach takes one hour to grow and each one you plant will yield three Spinach when harvested, so you technically only need to plant about 17 Spinach to obtain 50 upon harvesting. You may need even less if you get any of the special plant bonuses that yield extra while harvesting.

To complete this task as quickly as possible, you’ll want to check back on your Spinach after you water it for the first time. You will probably need to water it at least twice before it will be fully grown and it will stop growing and halt the one-hour clock if it dries out while growing. Thus, it’s best to check on it occasionally. Otherwise, your progress will be halted.

It’s also a good idea to plant and harvest your Spinach in the Glade of Trust biome because it will grow fastest there. Even though the extra harvest a gardening buddy supplies won’t count toward the total for the Star Path duty, it’s still a good idea to have one at your side so you receive more of this plant to sell or use.

Compared to some of the past Star Paths, gardening doesn’t seem to be as common of a task throughout the Haunted Holiday Star Path. Instead, this Star Path is mostly focused on vague riddles like finding a fish that is popular in Arendelle or chatting with the village’s best dealmaker, which means you don’t have to worry about doing an excessive amount of farming beyond this task.

About the author