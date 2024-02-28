How to get the Partner’s Statue and Dreamlight Armor in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you have been following Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s early access journey, you have witnessed its growth into one of today’s most beloved cozy games—and you also probably want the Partner’s Statue and Dreamlight Armor rewards.

Gameloft’s game went from zero to hero in just a year, meeting most of its Follower and Wishlist Goals in the process. To reward players’ support during these stages DDV promised to gift players a Heroic Clothing Set for reaching 5000 followers on Discord and 35000 followers on Instagram and X. These promises, however, didn’t come to fruition when the full game was released in December 2023. Instead, they’ve been added to the game with The Laugh Floor update.

How to claim the Partner’s Statue and the Dreamlight Armor in DDV

If you own Disney Dreamlight Valley before Sept. 28, 2024, you can get the Partner’s Statue and Dreamlight Armor in your mailbox. If you acquire the game beyond that date, your only chance of getting these items is through Scrooge McDuck’s shop.

The Partner’s Statue is a furniture item and can be accessed from the Furniture tab. You can place it anywhere in the Valley as long as you’re not indoors.

is a furniture item and can be accessed from the Furniture tab. You can place it anywhere in the Valley as long as you’re not indoors. The Dreamlight Armor is an outfit you can put on by accessing the Outfits tab. It might be right next to your DDV monster disguise.

To claim the Follower and Wishlist rewards in DDV, follow these steps:

Open your Mailbox next to your house. Look for the Rewards & Offers tab. Under this tab, you’ll find a message with the title Community Challenge Rewards Open the message and select Claim to get your rewards.

If you can’t get the Partner’s Statue and Dreamlight Armor through your mailbox, pay Scrooge McDuck a visit. His story has been greatly improved in this update, and he now has more items for sale.