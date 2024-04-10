How to get Purple Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re trying to build a large ornament or a balloon arch in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need some flowers. The Purple Rising Penstemon is a common flower in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Purple Rising Penstemon location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I already have a bunch of them from hoarding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can pick Purple Rising Penstemon from the Peaceful Meadow in Disney Dreamlight Valley. These flowers are short in size and stick out because of their bright purple color. They appear lighter than they actually are until you pick them up.

Normally, four Purple Rising Penstemons can spawn at a time in the Peaceful Meadow.

How to hoard Purple Rising Penstemon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Ancient Vacuum picks up flowers and other stuff for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you plan to play Disney Dreamlight Valley in the foreseeable future, heed my advice: start hoarding things like a dragon, especially flowers. Every time a new update rolls around, there’s normally a Star Path task that requires you to collect 20 flowers of the same type, and that can take days unless you’ve already hoarded a bunch.

To start hoarding Purple Rising Penstemon, pick them every time you log in and store them in a chest (preferably a dedicated flower chest). If you have the A Rift in Time expansion, you can also build an Advanced Ancient Vacuum, put it in the Peaceful Meadow, and simply interact with it every day. It will pick up flowers for you.

The Flower garden can spawn up to 20 random flowers each day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a final tip, finish Beast’s final quest, and you will unlock his flower garden where you can collect random flowers every day.

