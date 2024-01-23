How to get Glitchy Pixel Duplicate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Crafting can be a tough activity in Disney Dreamlight Valley when you don’t have the right resources and have to spend a long time farming for them. You can make this process a lot easier if you choose to use a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate.

Recommended Videos

When used correctly, a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate is an incredibly powerful tool. But actually obtaining a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be a rather tricky process.

How do you get Glitchy Pixel Duplicate in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You can only get a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate by crafting it yourself. This is not an item you can find naturally or purchase. Instead, you’ll only ever have a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate if you choose to manually create one since this is a refined material.

How to craft Glitchy Pixel Duplicate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To craft a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate, you either need five Pixel Shards or 10 Pixel Shards to create five Glitchy Pixel Duplicates or 12 Glitchy Pixel Duplicates. You have to either craft five or 12 at a time since there is no one-to-one crafting ratio for this material.

This can be an incredibly useful asset for crafting recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Two bonus Glitchy Pixel Duplicates are earned if you craft 10 Pixel Shards into 12 of them, so this is the best deal if you can gather enough shards to do so. Pixel Shards to create this item can be found around the valley when you use multiplayer mode. They spawn randomly as you use this feature, so to find them and create a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate, your best bet is to keep searching the valley constantly while playing with friends.

What does a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate do in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

A Glitchy Pixel Duplicate can act as a wildcard resource to fill in for any material you’re missing while crafting. Instead of using a required item to craft something, you can use a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate in its place to still create the desired item even if you don’t have all of the right materials.

Glitchy Pixel Duplicate glitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You might be wary of using this item since there was a glitch that lasted for a long time where using a Glitchy Pixel Duplicate from storage would wipe the entire chest’s contents away, which would cost you tons of items. This glitch was officially fixed by Gameloft in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Jan. 22 update, however, so you can freely use Glitchy Pixel Duplicates without worrying about losing items now.