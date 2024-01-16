How to get Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to progress in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are a lot of staple resources you need to stock up on and remember how to get. Cotton is one of these essential resources.

Many of the materials you need to find are not where you would expect as some grow wildly and are available for you to pick, others have to be purchased and planted, and some are just found lying around. Because of this, finding Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley can seem rather tricky.

Where to find Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cotton can be found in the Sunlit Plateau biome where you can purchase seeds to grow it for 42 Star Coins. It does not grow naturally, so you can only ever find this resource if you plant it yourself.

Once you upgrade his stall one time, he’ll always have Cotton Seeds in stock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cotton Seeds can only be purchased from the Sunlit Plateau biome, so you need to unlock this biome for 7,000 Dreamlight before you can grow some. You also have to fix up Goofy’s Stall to actually obtain these seeds, which costs 3,000 Star Coins for the initial repair that unlocks Cotton Seeds.

While gardening, you might also randomly obtain some Cotton Seeds, but this is not a reliable way to obtain them since it’s very random.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cotton grow time

Cotton takes 25 minutes to grow in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It needs to be watered three times while growing unless it’s raining. When the skies are clear, Cotton can be a bit of a hassle to plant and harvest since you have to check back on it frequently.

If you don’t want to tend to Cotton throughout the growing time, you might consider searching for some Ancient Cores to make Ancient Machines capable of taking care of this crop for you. You do need to have A Rift in Time to craft them though.

What is Cotton used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Cotton has four different uses in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including making Fabric, completing quests, crafting, and gifting to villagers.

Making Fabric: You need five Cotton to make one Fabric, which is a very important material many recipes, quests, and other such tasks call for.

You need five Cotton to make one Fabric, which is a very important material many recipes, quests, and other such tasks call for. Quests: Some quests you come across like Deal of the Day: Like a Warm Hug in Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle or Woody’s level 10 The Illumination require Cotton.

Crafting this adorable snowman requires some Cotton. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crafting: Generally, you need to craft Cotton into Fabric before it can be used for crafting recipes. But you will also sometimes find items that can only be crafted using actual Cotton like a Sunbird Feeder.

Generally, you need to craft Cotton into Fabric before it can be used for crafting recipes. But you will also sometimes find items that can only be crafted using actual Cotton like a Sunbird Feeder. Gifting to villagers: You can give your villagers Cotton as a gift at any time, but it will only provide a significant boost to your friendship with them when it is among their three favorite items of the day.

You can also technically sell Cotton, but this is not a great use for it since it only sells for 37 Star Coins. There are many other very profitable crops you can sell for Star Coins, so if you’re looking to make money, then hold on to your Cotton and try those out instead.