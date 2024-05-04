I can’t recall running into a more demanding villager than Oswald in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ve got to don the classic black and white attire and bust through communication barriers to crack into Oswald‘s inner circle in Oswald’s Many Dimensions. I mean, Wall-E, Eve, and Stitch seem to be communicating just fine without all that, thank you very much. The trials and tribulations of befriending Oswald don’t end there, for his friendship quest kicks off with a puzzling and challenging quest. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete An Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to craft Oswaldian Alarm Clocks in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ten in one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One alarm clock isn’t enough for Oswald; he needs 10 alarm clocks fused into one compact Oswaldian Alarm Clock. To craft it, you need the following ingredients:

35 Mechanical parts

50 Plastic Scrap

10 Zinc

15 Bronze Ingots

These Oswaldian Alarm Clocks require you to know how to source each material and farm them in large quantities. Below, you can find some tips on how to get as many of each quickly for Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Craft 35 Mechanical Parts

You can craft Mechanical Parts on any crafting table with one Brass Ingot and one Bronze Ingot. Here’s how you can make each:

Bronze Ingot: Made with four Copper, one Tin, and One Coal Ore Copper: Mined from any ore vein in The Wild Tangle and The Glittering Dunes. Look for brown rocks as well. Tin: Obtained from ore veins in The Glittering Dunes. Coal Ore: Obtained from mining any ore vein in the Valley or Eternity Isle.

Made with four Copper, one Tin, and One Coal Ore Brass Ingot: Copper: Mined from any ore vein in The Wild Tangle and The Glittering Dunes. Look for brown rocks as well. Zinc: Obtained from ore veins in The Wild Tangle. Coal Ore: Obtained from mining any ore vein in the Valley or Eternity Isle.



You can go around every area in The Glittering Dunes and The Wild Tangle, breaking every available rock in those biomes. Circle back to your crafting bench, smelt all the ingots and resources you need, and then restart the journey. I did this three times to get all the required Mechanical Parts.

Collect 50 Plastic Scrap

You can get Plastic Scrap by fishing anywhere in Ancient’s Landing in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You need a lot of Plastic Scrap to craft the Oswaldian Alarm Clocks, so ask a fishing buddy to tag along and duplicate the amount you fish out.

Get 10 Zinc

You can get Zinc by mining the ore veins in The Wild Tangle. One single journey through all the areas in this biome can yield you 10 Zinc for this craft.

Smelt 15 Bronze Ingots

To smelt Bronze Ingots in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need four Copper, one Tin, and One Coal Ore. Focus on sourcing these items from The Glittering Dunes.

Once you’ve got all the ingredients, craft the Oswaldian Alarm Clocks on your crafting bench. Give it to Oswald, wait 10 minutes, and speak to him again to continue Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All alarm clock locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As it turns out, the many alarm clocks you had smelt together for Oswald have taken on a life of their own. Now, it’s up to you to track them down.

Catch all the alarm clocks on the loose

Runaway clocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this first part, you must track down seven clocks that roam Eternity Isle. They’re on the move, so they won’t be hard to spot, but you must memorize their route before you can catch them. They all go around in circles, so it’s safe to stand where you spot them and wait until they circle back to that area.

Here’s every alarm clock location in Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Charleston : Look for it around Goofy’s Stall on the Docks.

: Look for it around Goofy’s Stall on the Docks. Foxtrot : Look for it in the Wastes.

: Look for it in the Wastes. Texas Tommy: Look for it in the ramps of The Promenade.

Tommy: Look for it in the ramps of The Promenade. Lindy Hop: Look for it in The Courtyard.

Look for it in The Courtyard. Tango : Look for it in The Borderlands.

: Look for it in The Borderlands. Shimmy : Look for it in between the Wild Tangle and The Courtyard.

: Look for it in between the Wild Tangle and The Courtyard. Swing: Look for it in The Lagoon.

When you’ve got all seven clocks in your pocket, speak with Oswald.

Find the remaining fugitive clocks

Unsurprisingly, Oswald has more clocks on the loose. The remaining three fugitive clocks aren’t running around but decided to hide instead. Here’s where you can find Rumba, Conga, and Waltz in Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Appearance Clue Alarm Clock Location Rumba was seen swimming in Ancient’s Landing You can find Rumba by fishing the golden ripples by the pier in The Docks. Conga was spotted resting under a rock in the Wild Tangle You can find Conga by mining the ringing rock south of The Lagoon. Waltz was spied getting a good tan in the Glittering Dunes You can find Waltz by digging out the alarm clock under the parasol in The Borderlands, right in front of the Well.

Once you’ve snagged the final three clocks, loop back to Oswald. He’ll snatch them up and drop the bomb: they need to calm down. This is where Olaf steps in. Hunt him down, then swing by Oswald’s crib. There, you’ll catch Olaf and Oswald spinning tales onstage. Tune in, wait for the Alarm Clocks to fall asleep, and get ready for the next part of Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Oswald’s Black (and White) Coffee in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A brew I wouldn’t like to try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To apologize for waking up everyone at Eternity Isle with his alarm clock mess, Oswald asks you to brew four Black and White Coffee cups for Merlin, Gaston, Scrooge McDuck, and Rapunzel. For the sake of our mental sanity, we don’t want to remind him there are way more villagers in here. Nobody wants to brew that many cups.

Here’s how to get all the ingredients for the Black (and White) Coffee in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

40 Coal Ore: Obtained from mining any ore vein in the Valley or Eternity Isle.

Obtained from mining any ore vein in the Valley or Eternity Isle. 28 Pearls: You can get these by digging the soil in Ancient’s Landing. Just hold the dig button, and a few will jump out of the ground.

You can get these by digging the soil in Ancient’s Landing. Just hold the dig button, and a few will jump out of the ground. Four Oswaldian Garlic: Oswald gives this to you.

With the ingredients in your inventory, head to the nearest crafting station and make four Black (and White) Coffee cups and deliver them to Merlin, Gaston, Scrooge McDuck, and Rapunzel.

How to prepare a picnic spot for Oswald in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The last leg of this mission? Helping Oswald patch things up with Stitch over a missed brunch. Head to Eternity Isle and spruce up a spot with:

2 White Items

2 Black Items

2 Quirky Pieces

2 Seats

Mix and match—like a quirky black chair that ticks off three boxes. Once your picnic spot’s set, chat with Oswald for a Cartoon Parasol. Pop it, snap a pic with Oswald and Stitch, then talk to Oswald again to wrap up An Alarming Development in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

