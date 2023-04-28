How to complete A Three Course Thank You in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After Disney Dreamlight Valley’s most recent update, Pride of the Valley, the game has seen a ton of new additions, one of which is called Hidden Friendship Quests.

As the name suggests, Hidden Friendship Quests are not as easily accessible as normal Friendship Quests, and triggering them can be a little challenging. One of these quests added into Disney Dreamlight Valley is the A Three Course Thank You quest, which takes you to a certain biome to find a random item sprawling on the ground.

This isn’t going to be a challenge for you, however, as we have covered everything you need to know on completing the A Three Course Thank You quest in our guide.

How to begin ‘A Three Course Thank You’ quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before being able to start this quest, players will have to make sure they have completed a few prerequisites.

First, you will need to have completed the Real Quest at the very least to bring Remy back to the village. Additionally, the Forest of Valor biome must also be unlocked.

Once you have done both of these, head over to the Forest of Valor. Inside, you should be able to find a glowing bag on the ground with sparkles emanating from it. Once you pick this item up, you will initiate the A Three Course Thank You quest.

How to complete ‘A Three Course Thank You’ quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Remy assigns you your task

After obtaining the sparkling bag in the Forest of Valor biome, you will need to make your way to Remy and speak to him to continue the quest further. If you’re having trouble finding the little rat, just open the map and select him, which should cause a trail of Dreamlight to appear that will lead you right to him.

Once you’ve found him, talk to him to learn a Raccoon probably ran off with his bag of ingredients after an unfortunate misunderstanding in the Forest of Valor, and that he’s glad to have them back.

Once he takes his bag of ingredients back, he will tell you he wants to make meals for everyone who stayed behind during the Forgetting.

Basically, what Remy is asking you to do is to cook and deliver four fresh five-star meals as his way of saying thanks to the villagers that stayed behind—that is, for Goofy, Merlin, Scrooge McDuck, and Mickey. “Fresh” in this context means you can’t just grab existing five-star recipes from your storage. The recipes need to be prepared fresh, which means you will have to cook them specifically during the quest.

What to cook and what not to cook

To get you started off, Remy helps you out by providing you with four Butter, four Milk, four Eggs, and four Cheese. These ingredients can certainly help you make specific recipes, with these four ingredients being exactly what you need to make a Souffle.

That being said, you can make any five-star recipe for this quest and decide to not make use of these default ingredients as well, as a lot of the easy five-star recipes don’t need any of these four ingredients.

Additionally, you can just make one easy five-star recipe four different times, and a few good choices for this are Large Seafood Platter and Pastry Cream and Fruits. But even though that’s the case, there are tons of five-star recipes you can choose from, so get that chef hat on.

One important thing to note is the five-star recipes you make cannot be desserts or appetizers, which means you will have to stick to making entrees.

Delivering the meals

Once you have finished making all four of the required five-star meals, look for the four villagers in question. They are Goofy, Merlin, Scrooge McDuck, and Mickey. They will all be elated to receive their gifts and thank you dearly for them.

After you have delivered each of the meals, simply make your way back to Remy and talk to him. He will be grateful for your help, and to show his thanks, he will give you a five-star appetizer, entree, and dessert, which are hefty and useful rewards as these can restore large amounts of energy for you when you need it.