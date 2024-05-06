How to complete A Cockamamie Contest Quest Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every few months, Disney Dreamlight Valley throws a new character your way and offers a ton of quests through which you can befriend them, and A Cockamamie Contest is your way to befriend Oswald.

Oswald‘s introduction for A Rift in Time owners in Disney Dreamlight Valley follows that traditional quest pattern. Although I’m not sure what I expected befriending a cartoon, black-and-white rabbit would entail, but having him combust into flames certainly wasn’t on my bingo card. A Cockamamie Contest is Oswald’s level seven friendship quest, and to complete it, you must challenge him in a four-tier contest. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete every challenge in A Cockamamie Contest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start A Cockamamie Contest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start A Cockamamie Contest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, reach friendship level seven with Oswald.

You can try giving him gifts, especially the ones he’s interested in that particular day, but what works best is hanging out with him while doing the job you’ve assigned.

How to complete A Cockamamie Contest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

For a ’90s cartoon, self-inflicted damage is peak comedy. That’s why Oswald wants to prepare for your upcoming friendly competition by eating the spiciest meals you can cook: Tandoori Chicken and five raw Chili Peppers.

Tandoori Chicken Recipe

Somebody get him some milk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every ingredient you need to cook Tandoori Chicken in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

One Chili Pepper: You can get Chili Peppers seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau and Glittering Dunes. Each seed costs 20 Star Coins and they take 45 minutes to grow. Start with this one, and don’t forget you need five more to progress in A Cockamamie Contest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

You can get Chili Peppers seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau and Glittering Dunes. Each seed costs 20 Star Coins and they take 45 minutes to grow. Start with this one, and don’t forget you need five more to progress in A Cockamamie Contest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. One Poultry: You can get Poultry from Gaston’s Stall in the Glittering Dunes for 500 Star Coins.

You can get Poultry from Gaston’s Stall in the Glittering Dunes for 500 Star Coins. One Cumin: You can find Cumin naturally in Ancient’s Landing.

You can find Cumin naturally in Ancient’s Landing. One Paprika: You can get Paprika naturally in the Glittering Dunes.

With these ingredients in your inventory, head to the nearest cooking station and toss in coal to make Tandoori Chicken. Bring this to Oswald and watch as the revulcanization process commences.

The next steps involve taking a picture with Oswald and putting out the fires spawning in his house. First, equip your camera and take a picture of you and Oswald. Then, equip your Watering Can and put out the fires. Once that’s out of the way, the competition begins.

In true A Rift in Time fashion, you compete against Oswald in three challenges involving Eve, Gaston, and Rapunzel.

Eve’s Challenge

Gems for our best robot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Eve’s challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must find shiny gems she can gift to Wall-E. Here’s every gem you need to complete Eve’s challenge:

Five Evergem : You can mine these from ore veins in The Ruins in Ancient’s Landing.

: You can mine these from ore veins in The Ruins in Ancient’s Landing. Five Bumblestone: You can mine these from ore veins in The Borderlands in The Glittering Dunes.

You can mine these from ore veins in The Borderlands in The Glittering Dunes. Five Spinel: You can mine these from ore veins in The Grove and The Promenade in the Wild Tangle.

With these shiny gems in your inventory, head back to Eve to complete this challenge. Oswald just brought some coal, so you’ve knocked this challenge out of the park.

Gaston’s Challenge

Black-and-white mess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Gaston’s challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must mine a few rocks in the Glittering Dunes:

Three Copper Rocks: They’re the brown rocks you can break with an upgraded pickaxe.

They’re the brown rocks you can break with an upgraded pickaxe. Three Glass Stalagmites: They’re the cylinder-shaped rocks you can break with an upgraded pickaxe.

After you’ve cleared those objectives, speak with Oswald. He asks that you fill the holes he made in The Borderlands. Look for black holes in the area and press the action button or key to fill them in.

Once you’ve cleaned up Oswald’s mess, speak with Gaston to see who the ultimate winner is. Spoiler: It’s you.

Rapunzel’s Challenge

Starfish dish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Rapunzel’s challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, cook colorful dishes for Rapunzel to paint. Here’s a list of every dish you must cook and how to cook them.

Ruby Masoor Dal recipe

One Ruby Lentil : You can purchase Ruby Lentil seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Wild Tangle. They cost 250 Star Coins and grow in two hours. Start here.

: You can purchase Ruby Lentil seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Wild Tangle. They cost 250 Star Coins and grow in two hours. Start here. One Chili Pepper : You can get Chili Peppers seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau and Glittering Dunes. Each seed costs 20 Star Coins and they take 45 minutes to grow.

: You can get Chili Peppers seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau and Glittering Dunes. Each seed costs 20 Star Coins and they take 45 minutes to grow. One Tomato: You can purchase tomato seeds from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach or the Wild Tangle. They cost eight Star Coins and grow in 25 minutes.

Blueberry Pie recipe

One Blueberry : You can forage them on Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor.

: You can forage them on Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor. One Wheat: You can purchase Wheat seeds from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow. They cost five Star Coins and grow in a minute.

You can purchase Wheat seeds from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow. They cost five Star Coins and grow in a minute. One Butter: You can purchase Butter from Remy’s Pantry for 190 Star Coins.

Barbecued Pretty Pink Starfish recipe

One Pretty Pink Starfish: You can fish it on The Oasis in The Glittering Dunes. Look for the golden ripples.

You can fish it on The Oasis in The Glittering Dunes. Look for the golden ripples. One Paprika: You can forage it from the Glittering Dunes.

Take the recipes back to Rapunzel. Because Oswald only brought an inky carrot, you’ve passed this challenge with flying colors.

Foot race against Oswald

The last challenge in A Cockamamie Contest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a foot race against Oswald. Make sure your stamina is fully charged to glide before speaking with Oswald once again, and let the race begin.

You must run past the black and white balloons, starting from The Courtyard and making your way to the Cave of Wonders in the Glittering Dunes. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown so you’re prepared:

First checkpoint: Up the slope leading to The Wild Tangle. Second checkpoint: Directly east of the first checkpoint, before the bridge. Third checkpoint: Straight ahead, before the slope heading to Jafar’s castle. Fourth checkpoint: Directly west of the third checkpoint, following the slope downward to The Glittering Dunes. Fifth checkpoint: At the bottom of the slope. Sixth checkpoint: Next to The Borderlands’ Well. Seventh Checkpoint: Inside the Cave of Wonders.

When you reach the cave, speak with Oswald inside to complete the quest.

