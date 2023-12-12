Disney Lorcana prices drop as market catches up with demand

Ravensburger has dropped a second print run of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter, along with more Rise of the Floodborn products, reducing sealed prices on the secondary market.

The December flood of Disney Lorcana products is paying off for Ravensburger as the market has started to catch up with demand. A drought in sealed products seems to be coming to an end, resulting in drastic price drops of sealed products online. Many retail stores throughout parts of North America are still sold out, like Best Buy and Target in the central Florida area where I live. But online sales are getting closer to MSRP depending on where you live. And Amazon is still using its queue system, making it difficult to purchase gifts for the holidays.

Are you stuck still looking for Disney Lorcana sealed products? | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Heading into the holidays, sealed The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn products have significantly dipped in price thanks to Ravensburger stepping up production. Local game stores in Europe, like Forbidden Planet, have booster boxes on sale for 109.99 pounds, according to a Reddit user. And Rise of the Floodborn starter decks are only around $15 on TCGPlayer.

Booster boxes for The First Chapter were once priced at over $350 but are now on TCGPlayer for around $160. Booster boxes for Rise of the Floodborn, however, are still slightly higher at around $200. Products like Disney100 Collector’s Edtion are hard to find as the collector box is priced at around $70 on TCGPlayer, which is around $50 cheaper than it was a month ago. And Treasure Troves are priced at around $75.

More products are slated to hit distributors, local game stores, and retailers heading into the holidays and during January. Many players are hoping Ravensburger has solved and righted the production issue ship as the third Disney Lorcana set, Into the Inklands, is slated to drop into local game stores on Feb. 9.