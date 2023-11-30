Disney Lorcana hype sees Amazon launch first digital TCG queue

Amazon is responding to the hype surrounding the retail launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn through a virtual queue, preventing scalpers from buying all the products on the first day of sales. 

History is being made on Dec. 1 with the retail launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn through Amazon. In an effort to prevent mass purchases of Starter Decks from the second Lorcana set and booster boxes, Amazon is creating a virtual queue that will be used for the first time on a TCG, or toy product, in the history of Amazon, according to a press release sent to Dot Esports. The virtual queue will operate much like the one Amazon had for PlayStation 5 sales and is expected to stay open for multiple days. 

 “This will be the first time ever that a virtual queue has been created for a board game, trading card game (TCG), or toy in the history of Amazon,” the press release said. “It has only been used for major launches with significant demand. Most notably, the system was used for the launch of the PlayStation 5.”

The queue for Rise of the Floodborn Starter Decks and booster boxes will start at 11am CT on Dec. 1, allowing consumers to sign up for a virtual queue and be put into a lottery system. Fans purchasing products will have 72 hours to confirm which products they wish to purchase and the queue is only for residents in the U.S. 

Each consumer is allowed a limit of two per product, which was put into place to cut down on scalpers trying to drive prices up on the secondary market. Players can purchase their Rise of the Floodborn products through the Amazon website

The retail launch of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter was rough for Ravensburger and a virtual queue through Amazon is potentially a step in the right direction when it comes to making sure there are products for the masses at a fair price. 

