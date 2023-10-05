Massive lines for Disney Lorcana at SPIEL trigger GenCon day-one flashbacks

Fans excited to play Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter at the SPIEL ESSEN tabletop convention in Germany on Oct. 5 were stuck in lines for hours waiting to play and pick up products.

Product shortages have plagued Ravensburger and Disney Lorcana fans since the trading card game was first released through local game stores on Aug. 18. Fans knew the hype for The First Chapter was real when the first day at GenCon resulted in chaotic lines as a massive number of people attempted to get their hands on Disney Lorcana cards. The first day of SPIEL on Oct. 5 wasn’t much different, with some fans waiting hours to acquire limited products like Starter Decks or an Illumineer’s Trove.

The Lorcana booth at Essen is hot mess. I feel like I’m still at GenCon! I can’t wait until the buzz dies down so I can try it out without waiting for a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/VPgGKQfATN — Dominic Crapuchettes (@DCrapuchettes) October 5, 2023

Ravensburger announced that limited products like Disney Lorcana Starter Decks were slated to get a small restock in October, although many local game stores and retailers in the United States still don’t have the products to meet demand from fans. Despite the shortages, many players at LGS leagues are experimenting with casual formats that can be played even with a limited supply of cards.

Scheduled to drop in November is the second chapter of Disney Lorcana called Rise of the Floodborn. Much like the launch for The First Chapter, local game stores will have the product first, followed by large retailers around two weeks later.

Many fans are concerned that demand for Rise of the Floodborn will counter any actions Ravensburger has made in the last few months to fix the product shortage issues. But Ravensburger has assured the community that enough product will be available and even has a second printing of The First Chapter slated to drop sometime in December for the NA region.

Fans will get a chance to get Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter products in October and will have no issues when the reprint of the first set releases in December. Also getting released at the end of November and the first of December is Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn.

About the author