Disney Lorcana Into the Inklands release date, preorders, and more

Get ready for the third expansion of Disney Lorcana TCG.

Ravensburger has hit full stride with Disney Lorcana TCG, dropping Into the Inklands details like Starter Decks, playmats, and launch dates for Into the Inklands.

The third Disney Lorcana expansion, Into the Inklands, contains many of the same characters showcased through The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn. New characters are slated to join the roster, from Pluto to Perdita. Over 200 cards are included in the set, which includes a new card type called Location. The story lore for Disney Lorcana also continues to develop, showcasing mini-stories, according to Ravensburger, through in-game pieces.

When does Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands release?

Peter Pan, Never Landing | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Much like previous Disney Lorcana TCG set releases, local game stores will have a soft-launch Into the Inklands date two weeks before the official release through retail stores.

Local game store release is on Feb. 9

Retail launch is on Feb. 23

All Into the Inklands preorder products and prices

What products are you excited about? | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

No major changes were made to Disney Lorcana: Into the Inkland products. The Starter Deck count remains at two, having decreased by one from The First Chapter. There are Illumineer’s Trove kits for collectors and players, along with a gift set, playmats, and even a card portfolio.

At the time of writing, preorder prices are unavailable, but we do have the MSRP price.

Amber/Emerald Starter Deck: $16.99

Ruby/Sapphire Starter Deck: $16.99

Booster box: TBD

Booster pack: $5.99

Illumineer’s Trove: $49.99

Gift set: $29.99

Card sleeves for Scrooge McDuck and Robin Hood: $9.99

Deck box for Scrooge McDuck and Robin Hood: $5.99

Playmat of Moana or Stitch” $19.99

Card portfolio: $19.99

All future dates, like when Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands spoilers start and preorder prices will get updated as information becomes available.