All Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride codes and how to redeem them

Although Disney Dreamlight Valley’s code system didn’t see much use at first, Gameloft has made much more frequent use of it in recent updates. In honor of Pride month, Disney Dreamlight Valley has released eight codes that allow players to unlock new t-shirts.

These shirts offer players more ways to celebrate Pride in style and pair quite well with the vibrant Rainbow Fox. If you’re hoping to represent Pride year-round then you’ll want to enter the codes to unlock these assets while you can.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride codes

Players can redeem eight different codes to unlock a collection of Pride shirts.

PRIDE20231: Players will receive a Gleam Tee.

Players will receive a Gleam Tee. PRIDE20232: Players will receive an Illuminate Tee.

Players will receive an Illuminate Tee. PRIDE20233: Players will receive a Shine Tee.

Players will receive a Shine Tee. PRIDE20234: Players will receive a Shimmer Tee.

Players will receive a Shimmer Tee. PRIDE20235: Players will receive a Glow Tee.

Players will receive a Glow Tee. PRIDE20236: Players will receive a Radiate Tee.

Players will receive a Radiate Tee. PRIDE20237: Players will receive a Bright Tee.

Players will receive a Bright Tee. PRIDE20238: Players will receive a Dazzle Tee.

Players can obtain eight Pride shirts by redeeming codes for them. Image via Gameloft

Currently, these codes have no expiration date but players will want to redeem them as soon as possible in case they do eventually expire. Out of the currently active Dreamlight Valley codes, only the Festival of Foolishness ones have a set expiration date.

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can redeem the Pride shirt codes by heading to the “help” section of the “settings” page. From here, select the “redemption code” box and either type out or paste the code you want to redeem. Click the “claim” option after inputting a code and it will then arrive in your mailbox soon after.

Players can redeem codes in the settings section. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

All rewards are delivered to the mailbox sitting right by your Dreamlight Valley house and can only be claimed from there. Based on my experience with redemption in Dreamlight Valley, all rewards usually arrive as soon as you have entered the corresponding code.

If some time has passed and you haven’t yet received a reward from entering a code, you may want to try it again to check if the message that pops up confirms whether you have already redeemed it or not. Players who are still experiencing trouble after this may want to reach out to Gameloft through their Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello.

