When does Diablo 4 season one end?

Diablo 4 season one has been live since July 20. Dubbed the Season of the Malignant, it pits players against a new threat—a new seasonal boss called Varshan the Consumed who has spread their corruption in six new dungeons called Malignant Tunnels.

Players can collect Malignant Hearts from the Malignant Monsters and socket them into Malignant Sockets in jewelry to receive powerful boosts and buffs. There are, in total, 32 Malignant Hearts. It also has a battle pass, with the catch being that players are limited to seasonal characters, quests, and more.

The season has been a bit hit-and-miss, with some calling it boring. They’re already looking forward to the next one. But before that happens, season one has to end.

When does Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant end?

Diablo 4 season one ends on Oct. 17, which is fast approaching. You can see exactly how long is left on the countdown timer below.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 8 : 6 : 2 2 : 0 3 : 3 8

What happens when Diablo 4 season one ends?

The moment Diablo 4 season one ends, your seasonal character will be swapped from the Seasonal Realm to the Eternal Realm, meaning they’ll no longer have access to seasonal content, including the battle pass.

You’ll still be able to play them, but once the next Diablo 4 season rolls around, you’ll need to start a new seasonal character to experience its content.

Diablo 4 season two is expected to kick off right after season one ends on Oct. 17, but the exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

