Diablo 4 hotfix 6 massively improves the drop rate of season one’s most sought-after items

Malignant Hearts are the most essential loot item for Diablo 4′s first season, Season of the Malignant. They take the place of gems in certain pieces of seasonal gear. Throughout the season, the most sought-after Hearts have eluded players en masse due to a low low drop rate, until now.

Blizzard launched a sixth hotfix to Patch 1.1.1 yesterday, which features a major increase to the drop rates of both Wrathful Hearts and the Wrathful Invokers, while also adding a chance for Wrathful Invokers to drop from elite enemies.

Wrathful Hearts are the best version of Malignant Hearts available in season one; they are the rarest and the most powerful, and can be slotted into any infested socket on a piece of gear, regardless of the socket’s color. The bonuses applied by Wrathful Hearts are some of the strongest in the game, like The Malignant Pack, which cycles through three incredibly powerful bonuses after every 20 kills.

Every Malignant Tunnel features a Wrathful Outgrowth at the end, which requires a Wrafthful Invoker to activate in order to get a Wrathful Heart [Editor’s note: Take a shot every time Scott writes Wrathful]. But prior to this hotfix, the only way to get a Wrathful Invoker was to craft an Uncertain Invoker from Cormond’s Wagon, but we only had a three percent chance of getting a Wrathful Invoker. Now, that chance has been dramatically increased to 15 percent.

Additionally, we can also craft Uncertain Hearts at Cormond’s Wagon, but prior to the hotfix only had a two percent chance of crafting a Wrathful Heart. That rate has now increased to 10 percent. As mentioned above, elite enemies now have a chance to drop Wrathful Invokers, however the drop rate for that is currently unknown.

Plenty of Diablo 4 fans celebrated the fix, finally feeling rewarded by completing some of the game’s tougher Nightmare Dungeons and instances. One level 85 player on reddit claimed to “never” come across a single Wrathful Invoker prior to the hotfix, but found a few after doing some Nightmare Dungeons post-fix. So get out there and get after them!

