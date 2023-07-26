How to get Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 season one introduced powerful Malignant Hearts to customize your build but finding Wrathful Hearts, the strongest of the four variants, is not an easy task.

There are eight Wrathful Malignant Hearts available in Diablo 4, with only three available outside of World Tier four—the game’s highest difficulty setting.

The Malignant Pact and Creeping Death are available on all World Tiers, while The Barber can be found on World Tier three and above. For the other five, which are class-specific, you’ll have to brave the hardest environments.

Wrathful Malignant Hearts are certainly worth the effort though, providing build-changing abilities that significantly enhance your ability to churn through the toughest of enemies.

How do you get Wrathful Hearts in Diablo 4?

There are four types of Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Like most of the best things in Diablo 4, Wrathful Malignant Hearts are a random drop and there is no guaranteed way to get your hands on one. But there are several different avenues to pursue.

Defeating random elite Malignant enemies has a chance of dropping a Wrathful Malignant Heart once defeated, while defeating Varshan The Consumed, the new boss in season one, also has a chance of yielding a Wrathful Malignant Heart.

You’ll be relying on luck again when crafting items that can lead to a Wrathful Malignant Heart, the first of which is to get your hands on a Wrathful Malignant Invoker. You’ll need to craft an Uncertain Invoker at Cormond’s Wagon, which can drop all four Invoker types.

After you use a Wrathful Malignant Invoker at a Wrathful Malignant Outgrowth at the end of a Malignant Tunnel, you will face off against a Malignant enemy that, once defeated, can drop a Wrathful Malignant Heart.

Finally, you can craft an Uncertain Heart at Cormond’s Wagon for a chance at a Wrathful Malignant Heart, which requires 20 Brutal Malignant Ichor, 20 Devious Malignant Ichor, 20 Vicious Malignant Ichor, and 1,000 Gold.

It’s worth remembering that Wrathful Hearts from crafting scale with your level, so we recommend saving your Ichor until you’re at max level before trying this method.

