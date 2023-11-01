This Diablo 4 Sorcerer build basically gives you a permanent conduit shrine

After the new buffs rolled out in Diablo 4 Season Two on Oct. 17, players can now channel an almost permanent conduit shrine buff with a hybrid Arc Lash and Ball Lightning Sorcerer build that is taking over Sanctuary.

Before Season Two, the Sorcerers suffered greatly with the Diablo 4 launch nerfs, and in the first season, Season of the Malignant. However, since the launch of Season Two, players have found the new Sorcerer buffs to be incredible for flame and lightning builds. One player shows just how excellent a dual hybrid Sorcerer build, like Arc Lash and Ball Lightning, is in Season Two, as they’re basically a conduit shrine.

Hybrid Diablo 4 builds aren’t all too common, but with the new Season Two buffs and Vampiric Powers, they’ve quickly become a fun way to capitalize on the best aspects of a build while mitigating the disadvantages.

This is why some builds, like the Stormclaw Druid build and the ArcBall build, are absolutely destroying enemies this season.

The ArcBall build, which has actually been causing motion sickness because the character models move around so fast, may not be the playstyle for everyone because it is fast-paced and very Rogue-like. The benefits of this build are your cooldowns are very low, your damage is incredible, and you can melt your enemies.

The downside is you’re a glass cannon. With this build, you are less tanky, and your only form of escape is your Evade and Teleport. So, it can be tough to master, but it is a lot of fun.

This is one of the builds I’ve played around with in Season Two, and while we don’t have a Season Two ArcBall build yet, I’ve been really enjoying it. While playing, I’ve found the best combo of abilities should be:

Arc Lash into Glinting Arc Lash

Flame Shield into Shimmering Flame Shield

Firebolt (Your Level 15 enchantment)

Teleport into Shimmering Teleport

Frost Nova into Mystical Frost Nova

Ball Lightning into Wizard’s Ball Lightning (Ball Lightning should be your Level 30 enchantment)

Unstable Currents into Supreme Unstable Currents

Coursing Currents

Electrocution

Overflowing Energy

Elemental Attunement

Glass Cannon

Chain Lightning into Destructive Chain Lightning. You could also go Ice Armor if you’d like more defense.

The Vampiric Powers I’ve found work best with this broken Diablo 4 build are Hectic, Anticipation, Ravenous, Moonrise, and Undying, all of which will lower cooldowns, increase attack speed, and heal you for a percentage of your health.