All Diablo 4 season start and end dates

In addition to the Eternal Realm in Diablo 4, as this is where most will begin their journey into the Sanctuary, there is also a realm dedicated to the seasons. The Seasonal Realm is where, as the name suggests, each season and its events, storyline, and rewards can be found.

As the seasons aren’t available year-round, this means they each have start and end dates players need to know.

What are seasons in Diablo 4?

Seasons in Diablo 4 are limited-duration events that last around 12 weeks and occur in the Seasonal Realm. During each Season, there will be:

A new storyline.

Story-themed quests.

Seasonal events.

Seasonal abilities and equipment.

Free, Premium, and Accelerated Battle Passes.

New or improved bosses.

Updates to the Eternal Realm, classes, and general bug fixes and improvements.

Participating in a Diablo 4 season is accessible to all players with the base game, meaning you don’t need to purchase anything outside of that game release to join in on a season. You do, however, need to create a seasonal character, which will be transferred to the Eternal Realm once a season has ended. It’s also important to note that your character’s Seasonal features will be unavailable once it lands in the Eternal Realm.

You also can’t use your Eternal Realm characters in the Seasonal Realm, either, as these seasons generally have seasonal builds and abilities that can only be used during the Season, and it means everyone starts on fairgrounds at level one.

However, you don’t have to participate in Seasons if you don’t want to. They are optional, and you can continue grinding in the Eternal Realm once seasons begin.

Diablo 4 has had two seasons, the Season of the Malignant and Season of Blood. The latest being the Season of Blood, which started on Oct. 17 and will end on Jan. 23, 2024.

Season Start Date End Date Season One: Season of the Malignant July 20, 2023, at 10 am PST. Oct. 17, 2023 Season Two: Season of Blood Oct. 17, 2023, at 10 am PST Jan. 23, 2024

From this, we can assume the next Diablo 4 season, Season Three, will most likely begin on Jan. 23, 2024, once Season Two ends.

