Every Vampiric Power available in Diablo 4: Season of Blood

In season two of Diablo 4, Season of Blood, players can embrace the dark side and use Vampiric Powers to hunt down vampires alongside an experienced hunter. Each Vampiric Power requires specific Pacts to activate it, and the best part is that these Vampiric Powers are available to every class.

All Vampiric Powers available in Diablo 4 Season of Blood

In Diablo 4 Season of Blood, there are 22 Vampiric Powers players can activate, and you will need Potent Blood to level them up a power or unlock one at random. But to activate these powers, you must spend Pacts you gain from your Pact Armor, and there are three different types of Pacts: Ferocity, Divinity, and Eternity.

These are what Pacts look like on Pact Armor. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Your Vampiric Powers can also be divided into two categories: Minor Vampiric Powers (meaning you only need one to three Pacts to activate) and Major Vampiric Powers (these require six Pacts to activate).

Vampiric Power Ability Activation Cost Anticipation Your Ultimate Skills gain a 20 percent Cooldown Reduction.

They also gain 12 percent more damage for every enemy near you that’s been affected by your DoT effects. – One Divinity Coven’s Fangs Your Bat Familiar, Conjuration, Companion, and Minion attacks deal 52 percent increased damage to Crowd-Controlled enemies.

Lucky Hit: Your Conjuration, Bat Familiar, Companion, and Minion have up to a 30 percent chance to inflict Vampiric Curse when hitting enemies. – Two Divinity Domination You deal 24 percent more damage to enemies who are Stunned, Feared, Immobilized, and Frozen. They’ll be instantly killed if they’re also Injured and not an Elite. – One Ferocity Feed the Coven Lucky Hit: Conjuration, Companion, Bat Familiar, and Minion attacks have up to a 60 percent chance to restore 10 of your Primary Resource to you and increase your damage by 10 percent for four seconds. – One Eternity Hectic One of your active cooldowns is reduced by two seconds for every five Basic Skills you cast. – One Divinity Hemomancy Your attacks can deal 80 percent of your Maximum Life as Physical damage to all nearby enemies. But this can only occur once every four seconds.

You will also heal for one percent of your Maximum Life for every enemy damaged this way. – Three Eternity Infection When you hit enemies with direct damage, this infects them with Pox. When you inflict Pox eight times on an enemy, this expunges their infection and deals 70 percent Poison damage. – One Ferocity Jagged Spikes Your Thorns have a 10 percent chance to deal 300 percent more damage, and enemies that are Chilled for eight percent. – One Ferocity

– One Divinity Prey on the Weak You deal 16 percent more damage to Vulnerable enemies. – Two Ferocity Rampart If you don’t move for three seconds, you gain a Barrier for 40 percent of your Maximum Life for six seconds. But this can only happen once every 20 seconds. – One Divinity

– One Eternity Ravenous Lucky Hit: You have up to a 20 percent chance to increase your Attack Speed by 40 percent of your Total Movement Speed. But this only lasts for six seconds. – Three Ferocity Resilience You gain a one percent Damage Reduction for every two percent of your missing Life. – Two Eternity Sanguine Brace When you kill an enemy, you will become Fortified for six percent of your Base Life. And while you’re Fortified is above 50 percent of your max Life, you gain an eight percent Critical Strike Chance. – One Divinity

– One Eternity Terror If you’re hit, you have a 14 percent chance to Fear all nearby enemies and Slow them for two seconds by 80 percent. And you are guaranteed to Critically Strike all Feared enemies. – One Ferocity

– One Divinity

– One Eternity Undying By casting Skills, you will heal for three percent of your Life. And this doubles when you have below 50 percent of your max Life. – One Eternity Accursed Touch Lucky Hit: you have up to a 44 percent chance to inflict Vampiric Curse on enemies.

Enemies with the Vampiric Curse have a 15 percent chance of spreading it to nearby enemies. And the Accursed Souls you gain from the Vampiric Curse deal 200 percent more damage. – Six Divinity Bathe in Blood When you’re channeling a Skill, you’ll create a pool of blood under you. If you channel a skill in this pool, this Skill will deal 40 percent more damage, and you gain a 30 percent Damage Reduction. But this blood pool can only occur every eight seconds. – Three Divinity

– Three Eternity Blood Boil If your Core Skills Overpower an enemy, you’ll spawn three Volatile Blood Drops. When you collect a Volatile Blood Drop, it will explode and deal 60 percent Physical damage to your surrounding area. Then, every 20 seconds, your following Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. – Six Eternity Call Familiar When you cast a Mastery, Weapon Mastery, Macabre, Wrath, or Imbuement Skills will call a bat ally to attack all nearby enemies. This deals 80 percent Physical damage and has a 30 percent chance to Stun. – Three Ferocity

– Three Divinity Flowing Veins You’ll deal 60 percent more DoT to enemies that are moving or have been affected by a Vampiric Curse. – Two Ferocity

– Two Divinity

– Two Eternity Metamorphosis When you use Evade, you’ll become a cloud of bats and become Unstoppable for four seconds. Your enemies, whom you strike along your path, will take 160 percent Physical damage and are inflicted with a Vampiric Curse. – Two Ferocity

– Two Divinity

– Two Eternity Moonrise You’ll be granted four percent Attack Speed for 10 seconds when you hit an enemy with a Basic Skill. This stacks up to five times.

When you get max stacks, you enter a state called Vampiric Bloodrage and gain 160 percent Basic Skill damage and 15 percent Movement Speed for 10 seconds. – Six Ferocity

While these Vampiric Powers would make for a unique class or subclass for all the classes in Diablo 4, they are only available in the Season of Blood.

I wanted the Blood Knight to be a class in Diablo 4 rather than Diablo Immortal because it was the ultimate Vampire class and looked incredible. But these Vampiric Powers are a decent alternative for those who want to try this class.

This is everything you need to know about the Vampiric Powers in Diablo 4 Season of Blood, how to level them, unlock random ones, and how to activate them.

About the author