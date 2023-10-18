Diablo 4 Season 2: All class changes listed

Huge changes across the board.

A new season has dawned in Diablo 4, and season 2, called the Season of Blood, has provided some much-needed changes to all of its classes.

After controversial nerfs across the board in season 1, Blizzard has changed its approach for season 2 with considerable improvements to all five classes in the game—providing increased viability for several builds.

So, whether you’re looking to try out a new class in Diablo 4 or are revisiting a class you’ve previously played, there’s definitely something new to find. You can see all the class changes listed below—separated by classes and their changes.

All Barbarian class changes in Diablo 4 season 2

Great power, less responsibility. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Barbarian Skill changes

Enhanced Bash Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Upheaval Damage increased from 0.7 to 0.77. Furious Upheaval Bonus damage per stack increased from 5% to 12%.

Maximum number of stacks reduced from 10 to 6. Strategic Rallying Cry Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Strategic Iron Skin Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Mighty War Cry Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Supreme Wrath of the Berserker Maximum damage bonus is now x100% bonus damage. Enhanced Rupture Additional functionality: This damage is increased by x10% for each 50 Strength you have. Warrior’s Rupture Attack Speed increased from 30% to 40%. Fighter’s Rupture Healing increased from 18% to 22% Maximum Life.

Barbarian Passive changes

Endless Fury Fury gain increased from 5/10/15% to 7/14/21%. Imposing Presence Maximum life amount increased from 5/10/15% to 6/12/18%. Martial Vigor Damage Reduction against Elites increased from 3/6/9% to 4/8/12%. Thick Skin Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Barbarian Paragon changes

Decimator Each time you make an enemy Vulnerable, your damage is increased by 10% for 5 seconds. Overpowering a Vulnerable enemy grants an additional 10% bonus for 5 seconds. Bone Breaker Every 12 seconds, your next Skill is guaranteed to Overpower. Flawless Technique Duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds.

Critical Strike Chance maximum amount increased from 5 to 8%. Carnage Attack Speed maximum amount increased from 8% to 16%. Warbringer Fortify amount increased from 12% to 15% maximum Life. Weapons Master Swapping weapons grants you 4% of your Maximum Fury. Hemorrhage Your Bleeding damage is increased by 15% [x] of the total amount of your Damage to Vulnerable Enemies bonus. Blood Rage Additional Functionality: Your damage dealt is increased by 25% [x] of the total amount of your Damage while Berserking bonus.

Barbarian Legendary Aspects changes

Of Ancestral Force Hammer of the Ancients quakes outward and its damage is increased by 5-15%. Earthstriker’s Aspect Weapon Swap requirement for Overpower attack reduced from 10 to 8.

Adjusted functionality: Overpower proc now happens on your next non-Basic Attack.

Barbarian Unique Items changes

Ramaldni’s Magnum Opus Damage to Vulnerable Enemies affix replaced with Maximum Fury at 150% of normal value.

Damage per Fury increased from 0.1-0.3% to 0.2-0.4%. Azurewrath Non-Physical Damage affix increased by 120%. Hellhammer Critical Strike Damage affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of Upheaval.

Damage to Burning Enemies affix increased by 150%. Ancient’s Oath Damage to Slowed Enemies affix replaced with Damage to Close Enemies.

Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies that have been pulled by Steel Grasp take x30-x50% bonus damage from you for 3 seconds. Overkill Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies affix replaced with Ranks of Death Blow. Fields of Crimson Bonus Ranks of Rupture affix replaced with Rupture Cooldown Reduction at 200% of normal value. Battle Trance Bonus Ranks of Frenzy affix increased by 100%.

Damage Reduction While Injured affix replaced with bonus Maximum Fury. 100,000 Steps Dexterity affix increased by 100%.

Damage with Skills That Swap to New Weapons affix increased by 50%.

Cooldown for free Ground Stomp reduced from 30 to 15 seconds. Rage of Harrogath Damage Reduction From Bleeding Enemies affix increased by 15%. Gohr’s Devastating Grips Non-Physical Damage affix replaced with Damage.

Attack Speed affix replaced with Critical Strike Chance Against Close Enemies.

All Druid class changes in Diablo 4 season 2

Wolf down your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Druid Skill changes

Fierce Earth Spike Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Enhanced Maul Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Ravens Passive damage increased from .2 to .24.

Active Damage increased from 1.6 to 2.5. Enhanced Ravens Bonus Critical Strike Chance increased from 5% to 8%. Rabies Damage increased from 1.1 to 1.4.

Spread speed increased by 50%. Natural Rabies Spread Speed bonus reduced from 100% to 50%. Preserving Earthen Bulwark Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Enhanced Debilitating Roar Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Ferocious Wolf Pack Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Trample Knockback distance reduced by 10%. Natural Trample Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Supreme Grizzly Rage Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Druid Passive changes

Ancestral Fortitude You gain +5/10/15% Resistance to All Elements. Charged Atmosphere Interval for Lightning Bolts reduced from 18/15/12 seconds to 14/11/8 seconds. Electric Shock Lucky Hit: Chance to Immobilize increased from 5/10/15% to 8/16/24%.

Bonus damage to Immobilized enemies increased from 6/12/18% to 7/14/21%. Safeguard Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Thick Hide Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Nature’s Resolve Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Natural Fortitude Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Nature’s Fury Casting an Earth Skill has a 30% chance to trigger a free Storm Skill of the same category, and vice versa. These free Skills count as both Earth and Storm Skills. Ursine Strength While Healthy, deal 25% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage, and 25%[x] increased Overpower damage. Lupine Ferocity The guaranteed Critical Strike’s bonus damage is increased to 140% [x] against Injured enemies.

Druid Paragon changes

Earthen Devastation Earth Skills deal 10%[x] increased Critical Strike Damage, increased by 25%[x] of the total amount of your Bonus Damage to Crowd Controlled up to 40%[x]. Thunderstruck Storm Skills deal bonus damage equal to 50%[x] of the total amount of your Damage to Close and Damage to Distant bonuses.

Druid Legendary Aspect changes

Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast Critical Strike Damage bonus amount now has a maximum of 200%.

Druid Unique Items changes

Mad Wolf’s Glee Poison Damage affix replaced with Damage at 140% of normal value.

Physical Damage affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life. Insatiable Fury Overpower Damage affix increased by 100%.

Total Armor while in Werebear Form affix increased by 180%. Storm’s Companion Ranks of Wolves affix increased by 66%.

Companion Skill Damage affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life.

Potion Drop Rate affix replaced with Damage Reduction. Fleshrender Damage While Shapeshifted Affix increased by 100%.

Damage While Healthy Affix replaced with Core Skill Damage.

The damage dealt to Poisoned enemies from Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl is now increased by x10% for each 100 Willpower you have. Hunter’s Zenith Damage While Shapeshifted affix increased by 60%.

Bonus Ranks of the Quickshift Passive affix increased by 200%.

Critical Strike Damage with Wolf Skills affix replaced with Critical Strike Chance.

Overpower Damage with Bear Skills affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of the Heightened Senses Passive.

All Necromancer class changes in Diablo 4 season 2

Dance ’til you’re dead. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Necromancers have seen affixes related to their Minions inheriting Thorns now simplified to one term, and a new affix has been added, with Minions now also inheriting Critical Strike Chance.

Cooldown Reductions can now appear on shields, which now have Armor Value determined by their Item Power, and Blood Orbs now also heal Minions of 15 percent of your Maximum Life when picked up.

Necromancer Skill changes

Prime Army of the Dead Chance to leave behind a Corpse increased from 15% to 100%. Initiate’s Hemorrhage Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Supernatural Blood Surge Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Dreadful Blood Mist Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Dreadful Bone Prison Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life.

Decompose time to make a Corpse reduced from 2 to 1.5 seconds.

Necromancer Passive changes

Death’s Defense New Functionality: Your Minions gain +4/8/12% Armor and 8/16/24% Resistance to All Elements. Terror Now applies to your Shadow damage, rather than Darkness skills.

The first bonus now applies to Chilled enemies, and its second bonus applies to Frozen enemies. Stand Alone The description for this Passive has been updated to: Increases Damage Reduction by 6/12/18% when you have no minions. Each active minion reduces this bonus by 2%. Drain Vitality Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Necrotic Carapace Fortify amount changed from being based on Base Life to Maximum life. Rathma’s Vigor After being Healthy for 12 seconds, your next Blood Skill Overpowers. This timer is reduced by 2 seconds each time Blood Orbs Heal or Overheal you for an amount greater than or equal to your base Life. Shadowblight Shadow damage infects enemies with Shadowblight for 2 seconds. Every 10th time an enemy receives Shadow damage from you or your Minions while they are affected by Shadowblight, they take an additional 22% Shadow damage. Shadowblight’s damage is increased by 100% [x] of your Shadow Damage over Time bonus. Transfusion Lucky Hit: Blood Skills have a 3/6/9% chance on hit to spawn a Blood Orb. This can only occur once every 4 seconds. This chance is doubled against bosses. Gruesome Mending Receive 10/20/30%+ more Healing from all sources. Inspiring Leader Healthy duration requirement reduced from 4 to 2 seconds. Ossified Essence Damage % per Essence past 50 reduced from 1.0% to 0.5%. Bonded in Essence Cooldown increased from 5 to 8 seconds.

Necromancer Book of the Dead changes

Skeletal Warrior: Skirmishers Base damage increased from 0.11 to 0.14. Skeletal Warrior: Defenders Base damage increased from 0.11 to 0.14. Golems Basic attack damage increased by 100%. Blood Golem Active damage increased from 0.9 to 1.4. Iron Golem Active damage increased from 1.75 to 2. Raise Skeleton Skeleton Priest duration increased from 5 to 8 seconds, total healing increased from 15% to 25%. Bone Mage Sacrifice Overpower Bonus reduced from 40% to 25%.

Necromancer Paragon changes

Mage Paragon Glyph Additional Bonus Minions gain +35% Resistance to All Elements. Warrior Paragon Glyph Additional Bonus Minions gain +30% increased Armor. Infused Caster Rare Node Minion Resistance to All Elements. Flesh-horror Rare Node Minion Resistance to All Elements. “+% Minion Armor” on Paragon Nodes Increased from +4% to +8% on Rare Nodes and +2% to +4% on Magic Nodes. +% Skeletal Warriors Armor on Paragon Nodes Increased from +6.5% to +14% on Rare Nodes and +3.2% to 7% on Magic Nodes. +% Golems Armor on Paragon Nodes Increased from +6.5% to +14% on Rare Nodes and +3.2% to 7% on Magic Nodes. +% Total Armor while Golems are Active on Paragon Nodes Increased from +2% to +6%% on Rare Nodes and +1% to +3% on Magic Nodes. Hulking Monstrosity Legendary Node Golem damage increased from 40% to 100%. Infused Warrior Rare Node Skeleton Warrior Damage increased from 17% to 25%. Infused Caster Rare Node Skeleton Mage Damage increased from 17% to 25%. Frenzied Golem Rare Node Golem Damage increased from 17% to 25%. Mutation’s Golem Damage Increased from 17% to 25%. Infused Golem Rare Node Golem Damage increased 17% to 25%. Corporeal Rare Glyph All Magic nodes within range have their effects increased by 150%. Wither Legendary Node The description now displays your current chance to trigger and the current value of bonus damage. Bloodbath All Overpowered attacks deal 35% [x] increased Overpower damage Bone Graft Maximum Essence per stack reduced from 3 to 2, total Maximum Essence reduced from 24 to 16. Wither Legendary Node scaling Changed from Willpower to Intelligence. Darkness Glyph scaling Changed from Willpower to Intelligence. Scourge Glyph scaling Changed from Willpower to Intelligence.

Necromancer Legendary Aspect changes

Hulking Aspect Hulking Aspect will no longer appear on Rings. Instead, it will appear on Helmets, Chest Armor, Boots, Gloves, Amulets, and Shields. Tidal Aspect Damage penalty reduced from 60-50% to 50-40%. Aspect of Empowering Reaper Blight bonus damage increased from 20-60% to 40-80%. Aspect of Hardened Bones No longer requires 7 or more minions. Aspect of Reanimation Now affects your Golem as well as your Skeletons. Coldbringer’s Aspect Any Skeletal Mages can cast Blizzard, rather than just Cold Skeletal Mages. Aspect of Potent Blood While Healthy, Blood Orbs grant 10-20 Essence.

Necromancer Unique Items changes

Blood Artisan’s Cuirass Total Armor affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life. Deathless Visage Total Armor affix replaced with Damage Reduction.

The Echoes left behind by Bone Spear from the Unique power now deal 5% [x] increased damage for every +30% of your Critical Strike Bonus Damage stat.

Damage reduced from 0.28-0.38 to 0.25-0.35. Bloodless Scream Damage to Frozen Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Intelligence.

Chill amount for Darkness skills increased from 40 to 100.

The Unique Power has had the following effect added: Darkness Skills deal x20-x50% bonus damage to Frozen enemies. Deathspeaker’s Pendant Summoning Skill Damage affix increased by 100%.

Overpower Damage affix replaced with Essence Cost Reduction.

Damage increased from 0.1-0.15 to 0.15-0.2. Black River Damage to Healthy Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of All Corpse Skills at up to 1 Rank above normal value.

Damage to Distant Enemies affix replaced with Bonus Ranks of the Hewed Flesh Passive. Lidless Wall Damage to Distant Enemies affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life. Ring of Mendeln The unique power no longer requires 7 or more minions to be active.

All Rogue class changes in Diablo 4 season 2

Rogue one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rogue Skill changes

Primary Blade Shift Upgrade Description has been updated to: While Blade Shift is active, you gain +15% Resistance to All Elements and reduce the duration of incoming Control Impairing effects by 20%.” Blade Shift Lucky Hit Chance increased from 35% to 50%.

Enhanced Blade Shift now gives the full 20% Movement Speed bonus immediately. Heartseeker Critical Strike Chance bonus effect increased from 3% to 5% per stack. The cap is still 15%. Forceful Arrow Lucky Hit Chance increased from 40% to 50%. Countering Dark Shroud Now requires at least 2 active shadows, down from 4, to gain its Critical Strike Chance increase. Caltrops Duration increased from 6 to 7 seconds. Enhanced Smoke Grenade Damage taken increased from 20% to 25%.

Rogue Passive changes

Impetus Distance for Damage buff reduced from 15 to 12 meters.

Now increases the damage of your next non-Basic attack. Victimize Victimize’s damage is increased by 120% of your Damage vs Vulnerable bonus. Close Quarters Combat Damage Calculation Updated.

Damaging a Close enemy with Marksman or Cutthroat Skills each grant a 10% [+] Attack Speed bonus for 8 seconds. While both Attack Speed bonuses are active, your damage dealt is increased by 40%[x] of the total amount of your Damage vs Crowd Controlled bonus.

Rogue Paragon changes

Eldritch Bounty Legendary Node When you attack with an Imbued Skill, you gain +3% Maximum Resistance and 20% increased damage for that Imbuement’s element for 9 seconds. Pride Rare Glyph +125% bonus to all Rare nodes within range. No Witnesses Legendary Node Your Ultimate Skills gain an additional 10% [x] damage from your Damage with Ultimate bonus and grant this bonus to all Skills for 8 seconds when cast.

Rogue Legendary Aspect changes

Energizing Aspect Energy gain when hitting an Elite with a Basic Skill increased from 3-7 to 5-9. Icy Alchemist’s Aspect Damage increased from 0.22-0.4 to 0.3-0.48. Toxic Alchemist’s Aspect Damage increased from 0.11-0.16 to 0.15-0.2. Aspect of Volatile Shadows Damage increased from 0.22-0.27 to 0.3-0.35. Aspect of Synergy Agility Skill damage increased from 10-30% to 30-50%. Aspect of Bursting Venom No longer requires a Critical Strike.

Lucky Hit chance increased from 10% to 15%.

Toxic pool damage increased from 1.08-1.35 to 1.25-1.52.

Rogue Unique Items changes

Grasp of Shadow Bonus Ranks of all Core Skills affix increased by 100%.

Shadow Clone Damage affix increased by 150%.

Damage to Vulnerable Enemies affix replaced with bonus Dexterity. Condemnation Critical Strike Chance Against Injured Enemies affix replaced with Critical Strike Damage. Windforce Core Skill Damage affix increased by 40%.

Damage to Distant Enemies affix replaced with bonus Ranks of the Concussive Passive.

Lucky Hit Chance to deal double damage and Knock Back enemies increased from 10-20% to 20-30%. Skyhunter The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you have the maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast a Core Skill, then that skill gains 10-20% bonus Critical Strike Damage and you gain 5-10 Energy. Cowl of the Nameless Maximum Energy affix replaced with bonus Ranks of Imbuement Skills at up to 1 Rank above normal value.

Dexterity affix replaced with Damage Reduction from Close Enemies. Eaglehorn Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Damaging 5 enemies with Penetrating Shot will cause your next cast to make enemies hit Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Eyes in the Dark Damage to Enemies Affected by Trap Skills increased by 150%.

Damage to Elites affix replaced with Maximum Life.

Dodge Chance affix replaced with Damage Reduction.

The Unique Power now additionally increases the damage of Death Trap by 30-50%. Word of Hakan Ultimate Skill Damage affix increased by 200%.

Cooldown Reduction affix replaced with Rain of Arrows Cooldown Reduction at 300% of normal value.

Critical Strike Damage with Imbued Skills affix replaced with Movement Speed.

All Sorcerer class changes in Diablo 4 season 2

Flame on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sorcerer Skill changes

Glinting Fire Bolt Fire Bolt increases the Burning damage you deal to the enemy by 25% for 3 seconds. Incinerate Bonus damage dealt ramp-up time reduced from 4 to 2 seconds. Total damage remains unchanged. Enhanced Frozen Orb Threshold for bonus damage reduced from 50 to 40 Mana.

Maximum distance reduced from 6 to 4.

Additional functionality: Bonus explosion damage is increased to x45% against Elites. Meteor Effect radius increased by 10%. Wizard’s Ball Lightning Adjusted the maximum number of Crackling Energy generated per cast from 1 to 2. Hydra Summoned Hydra damage increased from 12% to 60%. Supreme Currents Additional Functionality: Crackling Energy pulses 25% faster while Unstable Currents is active.

Sorcerer Passive changes

Potent Warding After casting a Non-Basic Skill, you gain +3/6/9% Resistance to All Elements and +1/2/3% Maximum Resistance to that Skill’s element for 9 seconds. Align the Elements Additional Functionality: This bonus persists for 2 seconds after taking damage.

Sorcerer Paragon changes

Enchanter Glyph For each Skill equipped in your Enchantment Slots, gain +5% Maximum Resistance to that Skill’s element. Galvanic Catalyst Rare Node +17% Crackling Energy Damage changed to +10% Lightning Damage.

Surrounding Crackling Energy Damage Magic Nodes changed to +5% Lightning Damage. Winter Rare Glyph Rare Paragon nodes within range gain +125% bonus to their effects. Searing Heat Legendary Node Your Fire skills have their Critical Strike Chance increased by +10% and their Direct Damage is increased by an amount equal to x10% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Fire, up to a maximum of x30%. Burning Instinct Legendary Node Your Burning damage deals bonus damage equal to x10% of the total amount of your Critical Strike Damage bonus, plus x1% for every 75 Intelligence you have. Static Surge Legendary Node After spending 100 Mana, your next cast of Chain Lightning or Charged Bolts makes enemies Vulnerable for 2 seconds and grants you 10% of your maximum Mana. This Mana cost requirement is reduced by Mana Cost Reduction bonuses. Elemental Summoner Legendary Node Your Conjuration Skills have 10% reduced Cooldown or Mana cost. They also deal bonus Damage equal to x3% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Cold, Fire, and Lightning. Frigid Fate Legendary Node You deal bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies equal to x10% of the total amount of your Bonus Damage with Cold, up to a maximum of x30%. Icefall Legendary Node Your Frost skills deal x15% bonus Critical Strike Damage to Vulnerable enemies. This bonus is doubled against Frozen enemies who are Vulnerable.

Sorcerer Legendary Aspect changes

Of Piercing Static Previously called “Of Static Cling”.

The Legendary Power has been swapped with the Staff of Lam Essen.

Charged Bolts pierce, but deal 60-40% less damage to targets hit after the first.

The Aspect’s name has been changed to Of Piercing Static to reflect its new power. Of Engulfing Flames You deal 10-30% bonus Burning damage to enemies who are below 50% of their total Life or 80-100% if they are affected by more Damage Over Time than their total Life.

Sorcerer Unique Items changes

Staff of Endless Rage Lucky Hit: Chance to Slow affix replaced with Fire Damage.

The Unique Power now also gives each 3rd cast of Fireball 20-40% bonus damage. Iceheart Brais Damage to Injured Enemies affix replaced with Damage Reduction.

Intelligence affix replaced with bonus Maximum Life. Esu’s Heirloom Slow Duration Reduction affix replaced with Critical Strike Damage.

Evade Grants Movement Speed inherent affix duration increased from 1 to 2 seconds. Staff of Lam Essen The Unique Power has been swapped with the Of Static Cling Legendary Aspect.

Your cast of Charged Bolts have a 30-50% chance to be attracted to enemies and last 300% longer.

Damage to Injured Enemies replaced with Critical Strike Damage. Gloves of the Illuminator Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore Resource affix restoration value increased by 50%.

Damage penalty reduced from 45-35% to 35-25%. Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo Non-physical damage affix replaced with Cooldown Reduction.

Crackling Energy Damage affix increased by 50%.

Lightning Nova’s base damage increased by 100%.

The Lightning Nova deals 50% (multiplicative damage) [x] increased damage for every 100 Intelligence you have. Flamescar Ranks of Incinerate affix increased by 50%.

Non-Physical Damage affix replaced with Mana Cost Reduction. The Oculus Lucky Hit: Chance to Restore Resource affix replaced with Damage at 315% of normal value.

