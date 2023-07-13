The most enjoyable class to play in Diablo 4: All the fun, none of the headache

With five diverse and unique classes to choose from in Diablo 4, it can be quite challenging for new players to select the class they will have the most fun with. If you are confused and looking for some help finding your perfect class, look no further. Finding the best class in the game depends on a few factors that you will need to understand first.

What is the best class in Diablo 4?

Every class in Diablo 4 has its own strengths and weaknesses, so there isn’t one class that hails supreme over the others. But depending on your playstyle, you might find some classes to be better off than others because their strengths match the way you like to play the game.

To make your decision easier, this is what each class excels in and how to know whether it will be the best class for you to play through the game with.

Barbarian

For players who like using the myriad of weapons available in Diablo 4 to their fullest with powerful hemorrhage attacks, the Barbarian is definitely your character of choice.

Hammer of the Ancients is the build for you if you like smashing enemies with your hammer.

Rend is the build to go for if you want to focus on PvP and boss-killing.

If you were a classic Diablo player, the Whirlwind build will definitely get you nostalgic.

Druid

For players who enjoy using the elements of nature to their advantage in battle while transforming into fierce rabid beasts that can fight up bosses close and personal, go for the Druid.

The Werewolf-Tornado hybrid build is perfect for clearing groups of enemies.

The Shred build is perfect for PvP and bosses, ripping them apart with werewolf combo attacks.

The Lightning Storm build is the perfect choice for huge AOE clear and is the easiest to learn.

Necromancer

For players who enjoy summoning hordes of undead minions to destroy their enemies while conjuring storms of bone and casting curses, the Necromancer is your class of choice.

Bone Spear is the build of choice if you want to focus on a solo playthrough with no minions.

If you prefer playing with skeletons and a golem, the Summoner build is your best option.

If you use Blood spells, the Infinimist build involves spamming Blood Mist with an infinite uptime.

Rogue

For players who prefer methodical killing with stealth at close range and bows at long range, the Rogue provides everything you need. Buff your skills with various imbuements to make them stronger.

If you prefer focusing on blades, the Twisting Blades build is the best choice.

If you like using bows, the Rapid Fire build shreds waves of enemies.

If you want to play the role of a methodical killer, the Death Trap build makes you an assassin.

Sorcerer

And finally, for players who enjoy decimating screens’ worth of enemies with massive elemental damage, Sorcerers are the perfect glass cannons to do your bidding.

The fire element is pushed to the limit with the Meteor build.

The ice element is made super powerful with the Blizzard build.

The lightning element’s true power is brought out in the Ball Lightning build.

Now that you know which class sounds best to you, we move on to what builds are the most fun to play on your class of choice.

What is the most fun build in Diablo 4?

Fun is a subjective matter. What might seem fun to some players might not be as fun to others. Because of this, there is no one universally fun build or class that works for everyone, but there are a few builds that most players agree works out best for them and their class.

Based on what players are currently running in the meta, these are the most popular builds that would count as the most fun build to play through with in every class.

Barbarian

The most fun Barbarian build to play with is, hands down, the Whirlwind build. This build focuses on spamming the iconic Whirlwind skill, which older players will be very familiar with, to clear open world and dungeon content in no time. The build involves using Rallying Cry to maintain your Fury generation, War Cry to increase your damage, and Challenging Shout to tank yourself up.

Iron Skin is the perfect defense here, granting you a barrier when you jump into danger. Wrath of the Berserker finishes off the build by making your Barbarian unstoppable, increasing his movement speed and damage to wipe out the toughest enemies.

Druid

The most fun build to play with as a Druid would be the Landslide build. This build involves transforming your Druid into a Werebear with Trample and adding Landslide to the ability using the Aspect of the Trampled Earth. Earthen Bulwark is your defensive skill while Hurricane provides crowd control and damage with Trample.

Poison Creeper is an additional form of crowd control that keeps poisoning enemies and can be activated to immobilize them. Since your main skill, Trample, has a high cooldown, using Symbiotic Aspect with Nature’s Fury should give you good uptime on the ability.

Necromancer

The easiest and most fun build to play with as a Necromancer would be the Summoner build. This one maxes out your armies by utilizing your Skeleton Warriors, Skeleton Mages, and Golems. Mixing in curses like Decrepify and Iron Maiden will ensure that enemies can’t run away or fight back. Corpse Tendrils and Corpse Explosion make it so that every dead enemy produces more corpses.

Use Reap for Essence generation to ensure you’re always topped up. Sever is a good way to expend your Essence with your attacks, especially when enemies turn vulnerable with Corpse Tendrils.

Rogue

Rogue builds that focus on the bow are definitely the most fun to play with. In this case, we will be going with the Penetrating Shot build over Rapid Fire, simply because Penetrating Shot is easier to run than Rapid Fire. With Trickshot Aspect, the arrow splinters and clears more enemies. This skill is buffed by Shadow and Poison Imbuements to ensure crowd control and boss killing.

Generating combo points with Penetrating Shot just improves the damage and critical rate even more.

Sorcerer

The Sorcerer build of choice is the Lightning Sorcerer build which focuses on two central skills: Ball Lightning and Unstable Currents. With the Gravitational Aspect, Ball Lightning becomes a defensive skill as well, circling around you, while Unstable Currents keeps up the offensive with free Lightning skill casts.

Teleporting in with casts of Frost Nova as your secondary damage skill will wipe out groups of enemies in no time. If you find yourself in a tough spot, Ice Armor and Flame Shield are great defensive tools to get you out of trouble.

What is the most fun solo class in Diablo 4?

The most fun class to play solo comes down to how fast you can clear content and how creative you can be while doing so. Using a combination of flashy spells to clear out enemies across your screen is extremely satisfying and no classes do it as well as the Sorcerer can. While the Necromancer is a close second with flying bones and exploding corpses, the Sorcerer just does it better.

The Sorcerer also does it faster, with their myriad of spells able to clear out the minions of Hell in no time at all. Their power just keeps increasing over time, with the gap between classes being easily noticeable when you play at World Tier three and above. Getting Uber unique items just makes the power of the Sorcerer skyrocket super quick in the endgame.

On the flip side, there are also certain classes that are considered not quite as fun to play with.

What is the least popular class in Diablo 4?

The least popular class in Diablo 4 is widely considered to be the Rogue, followed closely by the Druid. There is no definitive answer to this question yet but from what most players are playing, it seems like the Rogue isn’t in contention as much as the other classes. When it comes down to why a certain class is not as popular as the others, there are a few factors to consider.

One of the more important reasons for a class to be unpopular is the skill level. When some classes have more complicated mechanics than others, most players naturally tend to gravitate away from them and towards easier-to-play classes.

Another reason would be the explosive factor. When classes lack flashy spells that deal a lot of damage to groups of enemies with relatively low resource costs, it becomes less interesting for players just starting out to experiment with them.

The final reason would be high damage numbers. While some classes boast high boss-killing damage, they aren’t as great at clearing out waves of monsters, so it takes a while to clear dungeons with them. These classes usually pair up with wave-clearing classes in multiplayer.

Since the Rogue fits the criteria for all three reasons, we can say that the class isn’t as popular as its peers. But the Rogue is also one of the best boss-killers in the game so when it comes to clearing the main story content, you can breeze through with the Rogue.

Every class in Diablo 4 has its own strengths and weaknesses, which is why we recommend allying with other players to ensure a smoother gameplay experience.

