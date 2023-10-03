‘Such a waste of content’: Diablo 4 players are completely over the open world

Diablo 4 may be dubbed as an open-world game, but players are questioning whether there’s any point to anything actually fulfilling outside of the endgame events, seeing as once you finish the campaign your main focus is on completing Nightmare Dungeons, Helltide Events, and World Bosses rather than exploring.

Now that most players have finished the campaign in Diablo 4 and have begun completing the end-game content, many have come to learn that they no longer explore the wider reaches of Sanctuary. During the campaign, you’re forced to traverse the various regions of the realm, whether it’s for quests, renown, or to get the waypoints. However, in the end game, players question the point of Diablo 4 being open-world when all they’re doing is Nightmare Dungeons.

Nightmare Dungeons are important in leveling and farming for loot. But they are repetitive and exciting enough to keep players interested. This is where open-world exploration would have been ideal as there’s no real benefit to exploring the lands after completing the campaign.

Yes, you can still explore and earn renown for locating all the waypoints, clearing the cellars, finding the Altars of Lilith, and completing the dungeons, but there’s no real reward for exploring on its own. Diablo 4 has an expansive map with various regions that they could have added so much more for players to explore and enjoy, like hidden areas, secret passages, or elusive chests with high-level gear.

Having a system like this would make exploring fun and actually enjoyable. But, as it stands, it’s a complete “waste of content” according to some.

Even though most players agree, others defended Blizzard and Diablo in its current state, saying activities like World Bosses, Helltides, or even completing all the side quests still exist and that completionists should be seeking them out. But as they don’t reward glyph experience, many don’t see the point in completing them.

Diablo 4’s open-world concept had a lot of potential; sadly, it’s not meeting expectations. Here’s hoping next season brings a massive change.

