All Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Fractured Peaks

The Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4 has plenty of side quests, dungeons, and delves to complete, but finding all the Altars of Lilith scattered throughout the area should be one of your top priorities as you explore.
Diablo 4‘s Altars of Lilith can be found across the Sanctuary, emitting a red glow. Once claimed, they can provide an experience and permanent stat boost. Finding these Altars can increase your Renown, and the bonuses apply to all your characters in that specific realm.
There are a total of 28 Altars of Lilith in Fractured Peaks. If you want to find them all, then read on.
- All Desolate Highlands Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4
- All Pallid Glades Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
- All Nostrava Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
- All Sarkova Pass Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
- All Kor Dragan Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4
- All Frigid Expanse Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4
- All Seat of the Heavens Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
- Malnok Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
- All Gale Valley Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
- All Dobrev Taiga Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
All Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
28 Altars of Lilith can be found within the Fractured Peaks. The best way to claim all of the Altars, the gray bat-like markers, is to work around the map using the Waypoints, the bright blue circles, as your reference points.
This area has 10 locations: Desolate Highlands, Pallid Glades, Nostrava, Sarkova Pass, Kor Dragan, Frigid Expanse, Seat of the Heavens, Malnok, Gale Valley, and Dobrev Taiga.
All Desolate Highlands Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4
In the Desolate Highlands, there are four Altars of Lilith:
- North-West of the Kyovashad Entrance
- South-East of the Kyovashad Entrance
- North-East of the Nevesk Waypoint
- South-West of the Nevesk Waypoint
All Pallid Glades Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In The Pallid Glades, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- North-West of the Nevesk Waypoint
- North-East of the Nostrava Waypoint
- South-West of the Menestad Waypoint
All Nostrava Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
Once you’ve completed the Nostrava Stronghold Conquer quest, you can access the Waypoint and the Altar of Lilith.
- North-East of the Nostrava Waypoint
All Sarkova Pass Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Sarkova Pass, there are four Altars of Lilith:
- South of the Menestad Waypoint
- North-West of the Menestad Waypoint
- North of the Menestad Waypoint
- North-East of the Menestad Waypoint
All Kor Dragan Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4
There is one Altar of Lilith in Kor Dragan:
- North-East of Menestad Waypoint (On a castle wall)
All Frigid Expanse Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4
In the Frigid Expanse, there are five Altars of Lilith:
- North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
- North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
- North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
- South-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
- South-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
All Seat of the Heavens Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In the Seat of the Heavens, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- North-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint
- South-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint
- South-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint
Malnok Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Malnok, there is one Altar of Lilith:
- South-West of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint
All Gale Valley Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Gale Valley, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- North of the Yelesna Waypoint
- North-East of the Yelesna Waypoint
- South-Easy of the Yelesna Waypoint
All Dobrev Taiga Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4
In Dobrev Taiga, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- North of the Margrave Waypoint
- North-East of the Margrave Waypoint
- South-East of the Margrave Waypoint
It does take a little time to find the Altars, but the experience and stat boosts are worth claiming.