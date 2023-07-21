All Diablo 4 Altars of Lilith locations in Fractured Peaks

The Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4 has plenty of side quests, dungeons, and delves to complete, but finding all the Altars of Lilith scattered throughout the area should be one of your top priorities as you explore.

Diablo 4‘s Altars of Lilith can be found across the Sanctuary, emitting a red glow. Once claimed, they can provide an experience and permanent stat boost. Finding these Altars can increase your Renown, and the bonuses apply to all your characters in that specific realm.

There are a total of 28 Altars of Lilith in Fractured Peaks. If you want to find them all, then read on.

All Fractured Peaks Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

28 Altars of Lilith can be found within the Fractured Peaks. The best way to claim all of the Altars, the gray bat-like markers, is to work around the map using the Waypoints, the bright blue circles, as your reference points.

There are 28 Altars of Lilith to claim in Fractured Peaks | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This area has 10 locations: Desolate Highlands, Pallid Glades, Nostrava, Sarkova Pass, Kor Dragan, Frigid Expanse, Seat of the Heavens, Malnok, Gale Valley, and Dobrev Taiga.

All Desolate Highlands Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith to claim in Desolate Highlands | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Desolate Highlands, there are four Altars of Lilith:

North-West of the Kyovashad Entrance South-East of the Kyovashad Entrance North-East of the Nevesk Waypoint South-West of the Nevesk Waypoint

All Pallid Glades Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith to claim in Pallid Glades | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In The Pallid Glades, there are three Altars of Lilith:

North-West of the Nevesk Waypoint North-East of the Nostrava Waypoint South-West of the Menestad Waypoint

All Nostrava Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is just one Altar of Lilith to claim in Nostrava | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve completed the Nostrava Stronghold Conquer quest, you can access the Waypoint and the Altar of Lilith.

North-East of the Nostrava Waypoint

All Sarkova Pass Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are four Altars of Lilith to claim in Sarkova Pass | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Sarkova Pass, there are four Altars of Lilith:

South of the Menestad Waypoint North-West of the Menestad Waypoint North of the Menestad Waypoint North-East of the Menestad Waypoint

All Kor Dragan Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4

There is just one Altar of Lilith to claim in Kor Dragan | Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is one Altar of Lilith in Kor Dragan:

North-East of Menestad Waypoint (On a castle wall)

All Frigid Expanse Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4

There are five Altars of Lilith to claim in Frigid Expanse | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Frigid Expanse, there are five Altars of Lilith:

North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint South-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint South-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint

All Seat of the Heavens Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith to claim in Seat of the Heavens | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Seat of the Heavens, there are three Altars of Lilith:

North-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint South-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint South-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint

Malnok Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There is only one Altar of Lilith to claim in Malnok | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Malnok, there is one Altar of Lilith:

South-West of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint

All Gale Valley Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith to claim in Gale Valley | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Gale Valley, there are three Altars of Lilith:

North of the Yelesna Waypoint North-East of the Yelesna Waypoint South-Easy of the Yelesna Waypoint

All Dobrev Taiga Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4

There are three Altars of Lilith to claim in Dobrev Taiga | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dobrev Taiga, there are three Altars of Lilith:

North of the Margrave Waypoint North-East of the Margrave Waypoint South-East of the Margrave Waypoint

It does take a little time to find the Altars, but the experience and stat boosts are worth claiming.

