LoL fan recreates iconic champion in Diablo 4—and the result is jaw-dropping

Gaming crossovers are a standard thing nowadays, with players seeing their favorite characters in other titles. Recently, one League and Diablo fan brought an iconic MOBA champion to the hellish world of Diablo.

The author kept it short in his explanation. They claimed they could become anything, so they turned their character into Jax from League, and the resemblance is uncanny. The player’s character indeed looks like Jax in almost every detail possible. Well, maybe with the exception that he has a real weapon this time.

It looks like the character is a Barbarian class (mostly due to an enormous mace they’re holding), which would make sense. If you saw Jax in Diablo 4, he’d most likely be a Barbarian rather than a Druid or a Sorceress, despite his level-minded and calm nature in League.

I’ve never remade any League champions in other games, but I believe there’s no better way of bringing Jax to life in Diablo 4. The character has a hooded helmet, which is almost the same as his League counterpart. On top of that, he’s bulky, with some chain armor, leather boots, rings, and trinkets, which make it a modest but perfect look for what Jax would actually wear into combat.

Many other players in the comments agree that it’s almost identical to League’s Jax. Although they point out this one has a real weapon, but, given there’s no lantern transmog in Diablo 4 yet, it’s understandable. All in all, we believe with such an enormous weapon, he could do even more damage than in our solo queue games.

