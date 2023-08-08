‘They’ve made looting boring:’ Diablo 4 players hate one specific kind of item

Some players will skip those, at the expense of their strong stats.

It’s been almost two months since Diablo 4 was released, and players are really getting sick of some of the game’s features—with Diablo 4‘s loot coming under fire from bored fans.

Players gathered to massively complain about rare items in a Reddit thread from Aug. 7. “I refuse to read yellows anymore it’s annoying and I hate it,” its name reads.

The thread rapidly rose to the top of the subreddit and is still getting an overwhelming amount of reactions. “They’re all getting sold or salvaged. It’s annoying to have to read 4 affixes and try to compare 200 different types of damage and stats across 50 inventory slots every 5 minutes. No thanks,” the author wrote.

Rare items feature two to six random affixes. Their rarity is between Magic and Legendary, and they offer significantly better stats than the Magic ones, which makes them important to any build.

Legendary items are the most powerful in the game, and they feature one special affix in addition to what Rare items already offer.

To get the best gear you can, however, you’d rather farm best rolls for Rare items rather than Legendary ones. The reason is that you can upgrade Rare items to Legendary, and it’s easier to farm strong rolls on them rather than rarer ones.

“Well, the issue for me is that the legendaries are really only good for their affixes while the yellows are where the really cracked stats are,” wrote one of the top-voted comments. “All my good legendaries are just upgraded yellows.”

Since players can loot many Rare items easily, they can be overwhelmed by the amount of gear to sort out.

As a result, some players choose to pass the benefits of Rare items and aim straight for Legendary ones with the best rolls to gear up their Diablo 4 characters.

Item affixes in Diablo 4 have been subject to controversy since the game’s beta test opened in March. At that time, players already complained about them being unflavored and unnecessarily unclear, which took away part of the excitement in looting gear.

Many players doubled down in those complaints, and some expressed nostalgia over the looting system in Diablo 3. The license’s previous iteration offered a more rewarding system, with gear easier to sort out and more compelling Legendary items. This adds up to mixed response to the game’s first Season.

Now, many expect the developers to answer the community’s feedback and bring some key changes to improve the game experience in the future.

