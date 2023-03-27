Diablo 4 players miss one subtle feature from D2

The beta test of Diablo 4 is ending, and players are giving feedback on the license’s upcoming title.

Most of them deal with some of the game’s main aspects, and others pointed out the little details many players won’t have noticed. One of them is Legendary item affixes. They are considered unflavored and unnecessarily unclear by many players, which ruins the excitement of getting them, according to a recent Reddit thread.

“Sorry, I’ll just never get excited to see the word [Pants] in orange text dropping on the floor. And then you open your inventory and see it’s an item called [Generic Britches of the Extract Me],” one Diablo fan said. “And the fluidity of extracting legendary powers and just duct taping them onto another random item lacks any personality whatsoever. I haven’t looted a single item that I’ve felt attached to in any way.”

Item affixes in Diablo 4 can be extracted and pasted on other items. They usually consist of percentage increases on various stats and existing bonuses, such as gaining damage on distant enemies or vulnerability in other specific situations.

Many players agreed to the thread, saying the affixes were also complicated to sort out, with percentages adding onto other numbers.

“It’s the 5% chance to make enemy vulnerable on lucky hit… Like… I actually don’t know how this works,” a user gave as an example. “Exactly! Like what the hell is that? A chance roll on a chance roll? And the pay off is vulnerable,” another said.

Still, there wasn’t a strong consensus on the matter. Other players argued Diablo 2‘s system was worse than the one chosen for the upcoming title because it take longer for players to collect the drops they wanted.

In the older game, item affixes were more customized, making them more unique and more challenging to get what players wanted. It included Knock back effects, chances to cast specific effects on attacks, granting extra projectiles, and chances to cause fear.

The thread’s author tempered their statement by saying they didn’t expect item affixes to change in Diablo 4, but hoped unique items would get more personality compared to the Legendary affixes.

“Hopefully when uniques start dropping they’ll scratch that itch of finding items that feel like they were designed by a human to actually have a flavor, but even then they’re supposedly exceptionally rare,” they wrote at the end of the thread. Unique items belong to a category of rarity higher than Legendaries.

They’re the highest-valuable items in the game, and Diablo 4 should only count a few of them upon release, although little information is known on the matter.