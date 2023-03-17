When does the Diablo 4 beta end?

Diablo 4’s public beta test is finally available for players who have pre-purchased the game, giving future players a first glimpse at the highly anticipated dungeon crawler. There will be two separate early access windows for players, so if you miss one chance to play Diablo 4 early, you will get another shot. The beta will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Though the first beta has already launched, there are plenty of issues currently plaguing aspiring Diablo 4 players. From error codes preventing players from entering the game to bugs randomly kicking players back to the queue, Diablo 4’s early access is seemingly far from a complete experience for now. Both beta periods will likely experience some issues before the title’s eventual launch on June 6.

Related: Is Diablo 4 down? How to check

Given that the early access periods will only be available for a limited time, players may want to know how long they have with the game before it is stripped away from them once again. This is everything we know about Diablo 4’s beta right now.

How long is the Diablo 4 beta?

The first early access beta test for Diablo 4 began on March 17 at 12pm CT and will end on March 20 at 3pm CT, giving players the weekend to enjoy their limited time with the upcoming game. For those who miss this first chance to take a stab at the action RPG, there will be a second beta test.

The second early access window for Diablo 4 will start on March 24 at 11am CT and end on March 27 at 3pm CT, once again allowing players to enjoy the game for a weekend. After this final beta test, players will not be able to access the game until its eventual release on June 6, 2023.

Though this long wait may feel unbearable for Diablo diehards, there are at least two tests to break up the time before launch.