Diablo 4 players have a simple solution to the Sorcerer leveling slog in season one

The next update can't come soon enough.

As Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant wears on, players everywhere have been offering their thoughts on the strengths and weaknesses of the game’s five classes.

Diablo players tend to disagree on many things, but the lacking strength level of the Sorcerer class is not one of them. The Reddit thread below was filled with players talking about how just about every other class is preferable.

The thread is full of players making tongue-in-cheek comments about how they truly began enjoying the game after giving up on Sorcerer and rolling a different class, like a Rogue, Druid, or Necromancer.

“The best sorcerer build in the game is the Werewolf Tornado Druid,” one player said.

Many players agreed that the Druid does a better job at dealing elemental damage than a Sorcerer, which seems silly when you think about it. But the Druid class’ mastery of the elements makes the Sorcerer seem very weak in comparison.

“One hundred percent agree,” another player replied. “I leveled a Sorc to 100 in pre-season. Went to Druid for S1 and currently running a level 91 Werenado. It’s ridiculous how much stronger this druid is compared to my Sorc. Like, not even in the same galaxy.”

Thankfully, Diablo 4’s next big update is scheduled to hit the game tomorrow, Aug. 8. And Sorcerer is at the top of the list of the changes coming to classes, all of which are receiving adjustments.

“Played as Sorc in S0, it was fun enough,” one Redditor said. “Rolled as rogue at the season one start. It’s quite the difference in damage and survivability, everything is easier.”

The full list of Sorcerer buffs can be found within 1.1.1’s patch notes, but it remains to be seen if they’re good enough to save the class that players are hoping to enjoy playing again.

