How to use a bow in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 boasts a plethora of weapon types for you to use during your playthrough. While there are plenty of ranged options in Diablo 4, the bow is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and sought-after in the arsenal.

Weapons and abilities in Diablo 4 have restrictions based on the class you choose at the beginning of your run. While two-handed heavy weapons are better suited for Barbarians, staves are used by Sorcerers.

If you are looking to use a bow in Diablo 4, here is what you need to know.

Using a bow in Diablo 4, explained

To use a bow in Diablo 4, you will need to create a Rogue character at the beginning of the game. In Diablo 4, Rogues are the only class that can make use of this ranged weapon, along with other exclusive weapons such as daggers.

Upon starting your Rogue character, you will not have immediate access to a bow. Instead, you will begin with daggers and will either need to loot or purchase a bow somewhere along the way. I purchased my first bow in Kyovashad, the first village found after the tutorial intro. After you find a bow, you will also need to activate the bow skill to use it.

To do this, enter into your skill menu and place points into the Marksmanship skill. From here, you can unlock unique, bow-exclusive abilities such as Rain of Arrows and Rapid Fire. Though bows can provide excellent single-target damage, I personally prefer the area-of-effect abilities which can damage large groups of enemies at once.

Two Rogue characters in Diablo 4. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As an avid Rogue player, locating and equipping my bow skill were two top priorities. Given that there are relatively few ranged options for the class outside of this skill, it is undoubtedly an essential part of a Rogue’s gameplay. Though I tend to prefer the speed of bows, you can use the heavier crossbow in your ranged slot as well.

Though the bow is a significant advantage for the Rogue class, if you have your heart set on another one of Diablo 4’s various classes, you should not despair. Almost every class has some sort of ranged option that can keep enemies at bay, along with other unique abilities that help craft your class identity.

