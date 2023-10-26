How to reset your Paragon Board in Diablo 4

The Paragon Board is one of the primary pieces of endgame content in Diablo 4, but sometimes, you might not be happy with the decisions you’ve made with it.

I know I have changed up my build several times and then needed a completely different set of nodes to be unlocked on my Paragon Board to match my updated needs. Altering your Paragon Board after you have already selected nodes is not as simple as refunding a skill point. Luckily, it can still be done, but it might take you a little extra time. The guide below shows you exactly how to reset and change up your Paragon Board in Diablo 4.

Reset your Paragon Board in Diablo 4

The actual process of resetting your Paragon Board is simple enough, but it’s not nearly as efficient as changing what skills you have unlocked for a character.

To refund Paragon Points and reset your overall board, you need to reset each individual node on your Paragon Board. This means going through each node and repeating the same process over and over until you are satisfied with the number of Paragon Points you have reacquired.

You can reset the nodes on your Paragon Board by following the steps below:

Open up your Paragon Board in Diablo 4

Move your cursor and hover it over the node you wish to reset

Select the “Refund” option that appears on the screen

Once you select the Refund option, one Paragon Point is added to your total in the top-left of the screen

Keep resetting nodes until you have all the points you need

The Paragon Board in Diablo 4. Screenshot via Blizzard

At the time of writing, there is no simpler or quicker way to reset your entire Paragon Board in Diablo 4. This can be a little frustrating and certainly time-consuming for players who have sunk dozens of points into a single Paragon Board. Resetting upwards of 30 points isn’t a difficult process, but it’s one that I never look forward to whenever I want to change up my build.

Hopefully, the developers at Blizzard implement a more efficient way to reset a Paragon Board in the future. Even a “Reset All” button would solve a ton of issues with the current system. For now, though, resetting each node individually is all you can do if you want to change your Paragon Board and take your character in a different direction.

