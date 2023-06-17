How to get the Raiment of the Infinite chest armor in Diablo 4

Moving around the map faster in Diablo 4 means players can cover more ground and complete more quests. While waypoints and mounts help accomplish that, mobility spells take the spotlight while actively completing dungeons. For Sorcerers, that spell is Teleport, and it only gets better when combined with the Raiment of the Infinite chest armor.

The Raiment of the Infinite chest armor allows teleport to scale into a crowd control spell, increasing sorcerers’ overall control over mobs. Finding this chest armor isn’t an easy feat, however, since players need a little bit of luck on their side.

Where to get the Raiment of the Infinite chest armor in Diablo 4?

You can get the Raiment of the Infinite chest armor in Diablo 4 by defeating World Bosses, completing nightmare dungeons, or Helltide events on World Tier three and above.

This unique armor has a chance of dropping every time you defeat an elite, complete a world event, or even after opening a chest, and you can increase your odds of finding one by completing the events mentioned above in higher World Tiers.

The Raiment of the Infinite chest armor effect in Diablo 4

When the Raiment of the Infinite chest armor is equipped in Diablo 4, Sorcerers start pulling enemies toward themselves after using Teleport and these enemies also get stunned for a brief duration.

The chest armor increases Teleport’s cooldown by 20 percent, an effect to consider for glass cannon builds. Considering we prefer changing our positioning multiple times throughout a fight, we haven’t been able to utilize the Raiment of the Infinite’s spell modifier to its full potential. For the moment, it has been an item that we use while farming solo as crowd control becomes more important without a tank in your party.

About the author