How to get the Dolmen Stone in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Season of Blood ushered in tons of new bosses, mechanics, and items. The Dolmen Stone is a Druid item that can provide an incredible asset to the class.

The Dolmen Stone is a Unique Amulet that has a special effect. Whenever casting Boulder while your Hurricane is active, your Boulders spawned from the spell will begin to rotate around you. This significantly increases your Hurricane’s damage and makes you a massive threat to any enemies in your vicinity.

The Unique item also contains plenty of useful Affixes that can grant you extra maximum life, increase your resource generation, and more. If you’re a casting Druid, I highly recommend you to get the Dolmen Stone. But obtaining this Unique item in Diablo 4 might prove a challenge if you don’t know what to do.

Where to get the Dolmen Stone in Diablo 4

Helltides are large-scale events that take over entire regions of the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two methods to finding the Dolmen Stone in Diablo 4. For both of these to work, you need to either be on World Tier Three or Four. Unique items only begin to drop after reaching Nightmare or Torment Difficulties, so ensure that you have met all the requirements to reach these higher tiers before setting off.

First, you should look to participate in World Events. This can include taking down World Bosses or entering into larger global events such as Helltides, Legion Gatherings, or other similar map-altering events.

Like almost all other Unique Items in Diablo 4, the Dolmen Stone can drop from almost any boss, chest, or enemy. World Events either typically drop rarer loot or contain larger quantities of chest or other loot sources, making it more efficient to farm at these locations.

Adversely, you can always try to get the Dolmen Stone off of the end-game boss Duriel. To reach this boss, you need to get on World Tier Four and farm two Mucus-Slick Eggs from the Echo of Varshan and two Shards of Agony from Grigoire, the Galvanic Knight.

Once you have all the items you need, you can go to the dungeon in the Gaping Crevasse to find the altar to summon Duriel. Much like the World Events method, it is not guaranteed that the Dolmen Stone will drop from Duriel, but he has plenty of other Rare, Legendary, and Unique loot that might also be of interest.