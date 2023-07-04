How to get Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4

The Necromancer is one of the most unique classes in Diablo 4 and has various viable builds you might favor, depending on your playstyle. Like many of the title’s other classes, the Necromancer has a select few items that are not only essential to specific builds but also immensely power up your character. The Bloodless Scream is a two-handed weapon that many Necromancers might want to find.

The Bloodless Scream is a two-handed scythe specifically tailored for Necromancers due to its unique Aspects. Those wielding the Bloodless Scream gain extra health on kills, add the Chill status effect to all Darkness damage you deal, and add additional essence upon dealing Darkness damage to Frozen enemies.

Given the sweeping benefits of this scythe, the Bloodless Scream is necessary for many end-game Necromancer builds. Finding this Legendary weapon, however, can be challenging and will likely require more patience than skill. If you are looking for the Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4, this is what you need to know.

Where to find Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4

There is no reliable method to acquire the Bloodless Scream. Much like the Insatiable Fury for Druids, the only way to get this Legendary weapon is by chance. Most likely, you will find the Bloodless Scream by defeating powerful enemies, like World Bosses, or by opening chests during your many Diablo 4 adventures.

Only the Necromancer can use the Bloodless Scream in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I would recommend running Helltide events, given these endgame events are densely packed with both enemies and chests for you to kill and open respectively. I’ve found almost every Legendary comparable to the Bloodless Scream exclusively during these events, though you can find this weapon in other areas.

You should note, however, that in order to be eligible for the Bloodless Scream to drop, you will need to play Diablo 4 on World Tier Three. To do this, you will first need to beat the Diablo 4 campaign and complete a Capstone Dungeon.

After achieving this, the Bloodless Scream can drop anywhere.

