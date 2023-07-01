How to get Insatiable Fury in Diablo 4

The Druid is one of the most versatile classes in Diablo 4, providing you with a blend of spellcasting and shapeshifting abilities. The Werebear, however, is undoubtedly one of the best tools in the Druid’s arsenal. If you are running a Werebear-focused Druid build, Insatiable Fury will be an item that you may be interested in acquiring.

Insatiable Fury is a piece of chest armor with various boosts for Druid players. First, this chest armor increases your physical and overpower damage and increases your damage reduction. Also, Insatiable Fury comes with a Legendary Aspect that grants you plus two to all Werebear skills.

If you are interested in the Werebear Druid build, Insatiable Fury is one of the best items that you can obtain. Actually finding this armor piece, however, is far easier said than done. If you are trying to find this item in Diablo 4, here is what you will need to do.

Where to get Insatiable Fury in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, there is no way to ensure that you get Insatiable Fury yet in Diablo 4. As with almost all Legendary items in Diablo, Insatiable Fury drops randomly through several possible methods. You might be able to get lucky enough for a drop by killing World Bosses, completing World Events, or opening chests.

Getting Insatiable Fury in Diablo 4 does have one requirement, as you must be on World Tier Three or Four. In order to unlock these later World Tiers, you will need to finish the Diablo 4 campaign and complete a Capstone dungeon.

Once you have acquired and loaded into either World Tier Three or Four, you will be eligible for this rare Legendary drop. I have yet to get my Insatiable Fury on my Druid character yet, though I recommend that you start running Helltide events if you are hunting for this item.

