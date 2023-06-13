How to complete the Brought to Heel side quest in Diablo 4

Storyline quests in Diablo 4 are enough to get you to the endgame, but they barely scratch the surface of the overall depth the game offers. Diablo 4 is filled with side quests like the Brought to Heel, which require players to complete simple tasks for modest rewards.

In addition to granting XP and gold, side quests also allow players to take a deeper dive into Diablo 4’s world. We ran into the Brought to Heel side quest in Hawezar, Forsaken Coast. Upon accepting the quest, we were relieved by the fact that the quest area was next to the town, but the search would prove itself to be the real challenge.

Brought to Heel quest walkthrough in Diablo 4

The quest screen of Lumir for Brought to Heel. Screenshot by Dot Esports The marked zone on the map where players can find Wild Red Mushrooms in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wild Red Mushrooms spotted in the middle of the marked area in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Brought to Heel quest in Diablo 4 has six main steps:

Start the Brought to Heel quest from Lumir in Forsaken Coast. Head to the middle of the marked area on the map. At the center of the blue zone, you’ll stumble upon a swamp-like location in the middle of all the grass. Get off your mount to be able to see the Wild Red Mushrooms on the ground. Interact with the Wild Red Mushrooms to collect them. Return to Lumir to complete the quest.

Brought to Heel quest rewards in Diablo 4

Upon completing the Brought to Heel quest in Diablo 4, you’ll earn the following rewards.

Gold and XP, scaling depending on your level. Rare gear/equipment. 10 Renown

Related: How to complete Mount: Donan’s Favor in Diablo 4

While roaming around the map and completing side quests, we recommend keeping an eye out for Legion events and Helltide events which players can complete to earn essential materials like Forgotten Souls.

About the author