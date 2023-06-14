How to complete the Blood Sermon side quest in Diablo 4

Blood Sermon is a side quest in Diablo 4 given to you by Sister Vera in Kor Valar or at the Bear Tribe Refuge. You’ll have to enter the Sanguine Chapel and retrieve the Red Chalice from the Blood Bishop. If you think the quest is bugged, then you’re looking for Sister Vera in the wrong place—there is no bug.

Sister Vera doesn’t appear as a quest giver until after you complete the Light’s Judgement campaign quest. After that, she can be found in the courtyard area of Kor Valar.

Ask her, “How fares the ministry?” and she will tell you that she met a dying knight who confessed to her that he, some other knights, and a bishop had been drinking from a forbidden Red Chalice. She’ll then ask you to retrieve the Red Chalice from the Sanguine Chapel.

How to fix the Blood Sermon bug in Diablo 4

This is where the quest ends, and sometimes even begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some players were reporting a “bug” with the Blood Sermon quest because Sister Vera was not in Kor Valar. This is because if you complete the campaign before beginning this quest, Sister Vera relocates to the Bear Tribe Refuge. But you can still find her there, and start the quest as normal.

Completing the Blood Sermon side quest in Diablo 4

Entering the Sanguine Chapel

Someone’s going to get told off for letting the draught in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you accept the Blood Sermon quest, the Sanguine Chapel will be marked on your map. It’s a Dungeon in Fractured Peaks, southeast of Kol Valar. The closest Waypoint is at the Bear Tribe Refuge, so whether you’re coming from there, or directly from Kol Valar, you’ll have a long trek over the snowy peaks.

There are no puzzles or difficult battles along the way, and when you get there, you’ll find that the door is already wide open.

Return each Mechanical Box to its pedestal

The Sanguine Chapel is in roughly the shape of a T. After fighting your way along a long corridor, you’ll come to a locked door with two pedestals in front of it. In order to open that door, you have to place a Mechanical Box on each of the pedestals.

If you find a Blast Wave Shrine, run into the swarm of enemies ASAP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One Mechanical Box is at the end of a corridor to the left, and the other is at the end of a corridor to the right. Both are guarded by lots of enemies, including two Elites at each end. On each side, one Elite will be just before each Mechanical Box, and another will be in the same room as the Mechanical Box.

So, you don’t need to fight two at once, but still, don’t take a casual approach to these fights. Make sure that you use any shrines you find and maximize their effects against the Elites. You should also have an Ultimate Skill by now, so save those for the Elites.

You get a notification even though the door opens right in front of you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the Elites and other enemies guarding each Mechanical Box are dead, pick up the Mechanical Box and take it to one of the pedestals in the middle of the Sanguine Chapel. Placing a Mechanical Box on each pedestal will open the door.

Slaying the Blood Bishop: Tips and tricks

Once you’ve slain all enemies in the Defiled Undercroft, the blood mist near the health shrine will clear, and you’ll find the Blood Bishop on the other side of it. The Blood Bishop is actually very similar to the Lilith’s Lament boss you’ll have already encountered in the Descent campaign quest, only he’s a bit tougher, and you don’t get Vigo’s help here.

I actually needed to respec my Rogue to win this fight. I needed more focused attack, particularly from range, and less area-of-effect. The fight was much easier after I respecced though. I had Vigo’s Protecting Amulet equipped, and being able to shoot at the Blood Bishop from inside the protective magic bubble was really useful.

Vigo’s Protecting Amulet works so well with focused ranged skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ranged attacks are great for quickly destroying the Fleshes too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most important thing is when he casts four “Fleshes”, destroy them all as quickly as you can. They do heavy damage with a huge AoE, so it’s better to destroy them than to try and dodge them. Also be ready to evade whenever he shoots a couple of pink projectiles, as he always follows up with a deadly barrage of the same projectiles straight away.

The Blood Bishop drops the Red Chalice, and you can then pick it up, and take it to Sister Vera at the Bear Tribe Refuge to complete the Blood Sermon quest. You’ll also get the Energizing Aspect for completing the Sanguine Chapel Dungeon.

