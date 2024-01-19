Does Renown carry over to Diablo 4 season 3? – Answered

With Diablo 4 season three, Season of the Construct, going live on Jan. 23, players can enjoy new events, rewards, an end-game boss, and a customizable companion. But for those who like horizontal content, you may wonder if your Renown carries over and, if so, by how much.

Does Renown carry over in Diablo 4 season 3?

Stronghold, Side Quests, and Side Dungeon renown do not carry over. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Renown carries over into Diablo 4 season three. But it’s limited to specific types of Renown. Essentially:

Renown earned for finding the Altars of Lilith in each region, waypoints , and exploring the Sanctuary will transfer over in season three. If you’ve progressed through the main campaign, you should be able to unlock at least the first set of Renown rewards in the Region Progress tab.

in each region, , and the Sanctuary over in season three. Renown earned from completing Strongholds, Side Quests, and Side Dungeons will not carry over. If you enjoy horizontal content or would like to get 100 percent Renown every season, you have something to look forward to outside of the seasonal content because you can still complete these quests, dungeons, and strongholds.



As you complete the Renown earning activities in all regions of the Sanctuary, you will earn Renown. You can unlock rewards like Gold, Skill Points, bonus XP, increased Murmuring Obols capacity, and Paragon points. So, completing these Renown activities is worthwhile, albeit time-consuming.

Because earning Renown is so time-consuming, one way I like to prepare for the next season is to spend a few moments every day finding an Altar or waypoint or exploring the Sanctuary in the Seasonla Realm. When the new season starts, I can focus on seasonal content and get a little early-game boost to help me progress faster. If you feel like doing Renown content that carries over, you can, and if not, you don’t have to unless you want more rewards in the next season.

While not all of your Renown will transfer into season three, Season of the Construct in Diablo 4, it’s enough to get you started.