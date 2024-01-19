Category:
Does Renown carry over to Diablo 4 season 3? – Answered

You'll still have your work cut out for you.
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 03:40 am
the new end game boss fighting players in diablo 4 season three
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With Diablo 4 season three, Season of the Construct, going live on Jan. 23, players can enjoy new events, rewards, an end-game boss, and a customizable companion. But for those who like horizontal content, you may wonder if your Renown carries over and, if so, by how much.

Does Renown carry over in Diablo 4 season 3?

Red arrows pointing to the renown transferring activities in Diablo 4
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Renown carries over into Diablo 4 season three. But it’s limited to specific types of Renown. Essentially:

  • Renown earned for finding the Altars of Lilith in each region, waypoints, and exploring the Sanctuary will transfer over in season three.
    • If you’ve progressed through the main campaign, you should be able to unlock at least the first set of Renown rewards in the Region Progress tab. 
  • Renown earned from completing Strongholds, Side Quests, and Side Dungeons will not carry over.
    • If you enjoy horizontal content or would like to get 100 percent Renown every season, you have something to look forward to outside of the seasonal content because you can still complete these quests, dungeons, and strongholds.

As you complete the Renown earning activities in all regions of the Sanctuary, you will earn Renown. You can unlock rewards like Gold, Skill Points, bonus XP, increased Murmuring Obols capacity, and Paragon points. So, completing these Renown activities is worthwhile, albeit time-consuming.

Because earning Renown is so time-consuming, one way I like to prepare for the next season is to spend a few moments every day finding an Altar or waypoint or exploring the Sanctuary in the Seasonla Realm. When the new season starts, I can focus on seasonal content and get a little early-game boost to help me progress faster. If you feel like doing Renown content that carries over, you can, and if not, you don’t have to unless you want more rewards in the next season. 

While not all of your Renown will transfer into season three, Season of the Construct in Diablo 4, it’s enough to get you started. 

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.