Does Diablo 4 have a post-credits scene?

Most Diablo 4 players haven’t finished the campaign yet, but those who have might not be aware, there is a post-credits scene—four of them, to be exact.

They’re very short and don’t reveal much, and there’s a bit of confusion about what needs to be done to see them, but they’ve become a huge talking point among players who are speculating what they could mean.

Is there a post-credits scene in Diablo 4?

Players have discovered not one but four post-credit scenes in Diablo 4 so far. In my case, I’ve only seen one—and that was after finishing the campaign for a second time—so that seems to be the requirement. The others likely show after finishing the campaign a third, fourth, and fifth time.

The post-credit scenes aren’t lengthy cinematics. Each one is a single image that flashes on screen for a few seconds before disappearing. I won’t describe what they show in detail to avoid spoiling things for those who haven’t seen them yet, but let’s just say it appears to tease a major antagonist’s return. The jury is still out on who that is, but all of them seem to point toward the same one.

If you’d like to see the post-credits scenes, you can find each of them embedded below. They’re not outright spoilers, but if you’d prefer unlocking them yourself, stop reading here. I’ve done my best to warn you.

Diablo 4 post-credits scene one

Diablo 4 post-credits scene two

Diablo 4 post-credits scene three

Diablo 4 post-credits scene four

The antagonist in these post-credits scenes is widely believed to be a character I won’t name. They do appear in the Diablo 4 campaign in some capacity though, and I believe there’s a good chance they’ll play a major role in one of the upcoming expansions that have already been confirmed.

