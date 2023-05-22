Diablo 4’s story trailer teases new cutscenes promising a holy war on an epic scale

The war between angels and demons is about to take center stage in Diablo 4. And if trailers are any indication, it’s going to be an epic one.

If you’re avoiding spoilers for Diablo 4, then look away now, because the Story Launch Trailer for the game released today features a look at cutscenes not seen before—and it puts the upcoming battles on par with some Hollywood blockbuster scenes.

The battle scene teased in the trailer is comparable with large-scale fights seen in pop culture such as Avengers: Endgame, The Lord of the Rings, or Game of Thrones. With Tyrael and the humans on one side and Lilith and her hell army on the other, the cutscenes are looking extra hype.

The trailer sports another interesting music choice, like the launch trailer for the game teaming up with Billie Eilish for some reason, but it doesn’t distract from the fact Blizzard’s in-game cinematics are still absolutely incredible.

Diablo 4 won’t just be about cinematics, though. The game boasts five fun, different playable classes, an epic campaign, and a hardcore grind that should take players well over 100 hours to reach max level.

And that’s when the endgame grind begins, allowing players the ability to min-max their builds and earn the best possible loot for activities like dungeons and challenging raids, along with additional seasonal content after launch.

The most eager Diablo fans can play as early as next Friday, June 2, with pre-orders of the Ultimate Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. The game will be released for everyone worldwide on June 6.

