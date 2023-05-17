Billie Eilish stars in Diablo 4 launch trailer for some reason

Diablo 4’s launch trailer is here to show off the upcoming action RPG’s classes and gameplay, and it even has a unique celebrity cameo of sorts.

If you’ve ever wanted to watch Diablo’s Barbarian, Rogue, Necromancer, Sorceress, and Druid slaying the minions of hell set to the tune of Billie Eilish, you’re in luck. But also, why are you like this?

The trailer shows off all five of the game’s classes pulling off some awe-inspiring combos of crowd control and DPS, all while Eilish’s “You Should See Me in a Crown” plays…for some reason. It’s an odd song choice, to say the least, and one that isn’t quite fitting for the game’s overall tone.

There are also some glimpses of new areas not seen yet before in the beta or other trailers, and some new shots of the game’s big bad, Lilith, skulking around and looking as devious and evil as ever.

While the song choice is questionable, the game itself is looking better with each passing reveal. Anyone who’s played the game’s previous betas, or even earlier titles in the franchise, has an idea of what to expect.

But Diablo 4 is bringing something new to the table, too, with seasonal battle passes, an in-game store for cosmetics and more, which makes it appear to be more of a live service game than the series has seen in previous iterations.

Diablo 4 launches worldwide on June 6, but those who pre-order the Ultimate or Digital Deluxe Edition of the game can play starting as early as June 2.

